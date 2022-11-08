Read full article on original website
hospitalitytech.com
Cloud5 Launches New Vendor Management Solution
Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications and technology solutions for more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities across the Americas, today announced the launch of its new Vendor Management solution. Vendor Management leverages the deep expertise of the Cloud5 Project Management Office (PMO), to help properties:. Streamline, centralize,...
ezCater Surpasses 100,000 Restaurant Partners on its Platform
EzCater announced that it surpassed 100,000 restaurant partners on its platform as the company celebrates 15 years of success. "Food has become an essential business tool. Our powerful combination of easy online ordering, rockstar reliability, and a national network of over 100,000 restaurants, makes us the best choice for food for work," said Stefania Mallett, co-founder and CEO of ezCater. "...Our business is perfectly situated to help organizations of all industries improve productivity, encourage collaboration, and bring people together. As a result, we are stronger than ever."
Booking.com, Amadeus Partnership to Streamline the Payment Process Between Travel Agencies and Accommodation Providers
Amadeus travel agents can now pay for Booking.com accommodations using even more virtual payments from a wide range of participating banks. Typically, when a hotel is booked by a travel agent the actual payment is made by the traveler at the property after they have completed their stay. Today’s ‘post-pay’ model means travelers must be present at check-in to register card details and then again at check-out to make the payment. Business travelers often need to use their own personal card to pay for the hotel before submitting an expense form to reclaim the money from their employer.
R Collection Hotels Explains Why It Offers Guests an NFT Option
About a month ago, R Collection Hotels announced that it would begin offering a re-sellable, prepaid, non-refundable NFT rate. The NFT owner, will be able to enjoy personalized offers, discounts and freebies, access to exclusive events and other surprises. The rate can be re-sold until 11:59 pm on the day before check-in on the Takyon Travel Exchange at a price decided by the customer himself, indpendent of the initial purchase price. To learn more about why this prestigious Italian hotel chain is investing in the metaverse and NFTs, HT spoke with Ludovica Rocchi, Brand Director R Collection Hotels.
Incode Announces Strategic Partnership with Hoteza
Partnership offers seamless and secure hotel self-check-in through biometric authentication. Incode Technologies Inc., a next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, announced a strategic partnership with Hoteza, a smart hotel communication systems provider. Through this partnership, guests can now start their check-in journey before arriving at their hotel destination through Incode’s biometric verification process. Guests experience a seamless Self-Check-In process on the Hoteza Guest Journey Platform, Hoteza’s cloud-based content management system, using Incode’s fully integrated and secure optical character recognition and its facial recognition technology, FaceMatch.
bartaco Receives MURTEC Breakthrough Award
At MURTEC Executive Summit, the fast-casual taco chain was recognized for its “on-demand hospitality” model, powered by OneDine’s innovative ordering platform. The MURTEC Breakthrough Awards honor restaurant companies that have demonstrated outstanding vision and achievement in operational and guest-facing technologies. At the fast-casual taco chain serving upscale...
Chatmeter Adds Features to its Reputation Management, Brand Intelligence Platform
Chatmeter, a local search marketing and online reputation management provider, revealed platform enhancements designed to drive real-time CX agility and improve customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. 73% of consumers say their customer experience is as critical as price when making purchasing decisions. Chatmeter has entered into an enhanced...
New Sustainability Research Reveals that 65 % of Business Travel Leaders Seek to Prioritize Green Hotels in Corporate Online Booking Tools
Research from GBTA and HRS notes growing importance of validated sustainability labels and C-suite pressure as lodging programs consider their preferred hotel options for 2023. HRS, a global corporate travel and payment technology platform, and GBTA, a business travel association, announced results tied to sustainability and corporate lodging from a...
Beekeeper Lands $50 Million Series C
Beekeeper, the leading frontline success system, today announced it has raised $50 million in Series C funding after more than doubling revenues since the start of the pandemic. New investors like EGS Beteiligungen and Kreos Capital joined the round alongside existing investors Energize, Thayer, SwissCanto, Keen Ventures, Alpana Ventures, Edenred Capital and Verve Capital. Beekeeper plans to use this round of funding to grow, continue to invest in product development and establish its leadership in the frontline success category.
