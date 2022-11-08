Read full article on original website
Related
New York Post
We tested 75 mascaras to find the 42 best for all lashes in 2022
The variety of mascaras is quite astounding. You have your lengthening and volumizing ones, with tubing, waterproof, drugstore and curling having prime seats at the beauty counter, too. And, there’s no arguing about it — a good mascara will become a must-have in your makeup bag, your work tote and...
This Fast-Acting Serum Leaves ‘Clear and Ageless’ Skin in Its Wake—& It Rarely Goes on Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I’ve got good news: Plenty of beauty and fashion brands are dropping major discounts ahead of Black Friday to stock our fall (and soon-to-be winter) wardrobes and refresh our post-summer skincare stashes. But for some, such as Dermelect’s current holiday sale, you better act fast—time is already running out to grab its best-selling product (alongside others) for less. Make sure to use code JOY15 at checkout to save 15 percent across the entire site. The Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum is by...
2 Drugstore Moisturizers a Dermatologist Says Outperform Their Luxury Counterparts
If there's anything I've learned from working in the beauty industry, it's that skin care doesn't have to be expensive to be good. Case in point: I've tried a $320 moisturizer that feels indistinguishable from one that costs $20. And according to Shirley Chi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Southern California, that information tracks.
The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily
You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
3 Lipstick Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Celebrity MUAs
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms
Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
3 Serum Ingredients Experts Swear By For Younger Looking Skin Instantly
Moisturizers and cleansers are great and all, but when it comes to skincare products that are considered game-changers, the spotlight is on serums. It’s hard to find a skincare devotee who isn’t loyal to one or two serums, usually applied in the morning and at night as part of their skincare routine. A great serum gives skin a major boost by delivering specific ingredients that can address concerns as diverse as dry skin, fine lines, sun spots, and uneven tone. But an explosion in serums on the market means, as always, that it’s even more of a challenge to find one that delivers high-quality ingredients that actually work. Bella Schneider, Clinical Esthetician, Product Formulator, Day Spa Owner, and Master Trainer, recommends these three serum ingredients for younger looking skin instantly.
This Is The Best Serum To Build Skin Strength And Elasticity, According To Beauty Experts
You may have long ago realized that serums are a bit like magical elixirs that can deliver potent ingredients to your skin and help with a variety of your skin concerns, from dryness to dark spots. Serums, which are applied after cleanser and before moisturizer (and sunscreen during the day), tend to hone in on one or two ingredients to boost the skin’s barrier and, in some cases, build collagen and elastin that make your skin stronger and more resistant to outside elements such as pollution and UV rays. But because of the explosion of products on the market, it’s more important than ever to read ingredient lists and shop according to effective ingredients. Dr. Simran Sethi, CEO/Founder of skin by Dr. Simran Sethi, offers insight on the best serum to build strength and elasticity.
thezoereport.com
The 16 Best New Hair Products Of 2022
These days, a solid hair care routine consists of so much more than just shampoo, conditioner, and the occasional styling gel or spray. As we know, healthy hair requires consistent upkeep and maintenance — just like your skin care. Luckily, the options for a well-rounded regimen are aplenty in 2022. In fact, the best hair products of 2022 promise you the healthiest, shiniest locks ever, no matter the texture, type, or length.
I Tested 20 Top-Rated Anti-Thinning Shampoos Over the Span of 6 Months—And These Are the 9 Best Ones
Between postpartum hair loss and the stress of the pandemic, my hair has seen better days as of late. And I know I’m not alone. Hair loss in women is becoming more and more common. There are more serious medical conditions that cause this, like alopecia, but stress, diet, pregnancy, aging, and hormonal changes related to menopause can also cause thinning hair for a growing number of women.
Dermatologists Tell Us What Products Make Discoloration ‘Disappear’
Having an uneven or discolored skin tone is more common than you might think, but luckily, there are ways to even it out and make discoloration disappear over time. We reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about how skin discoloration happens, and which products and treatments can help heal and prevent this. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology, and Dr. Enrizza Factor, MD, dermatologist and researcher at My Vitiligo Team.
Women's Health
The 15 Best Hair Straightening Brushes, According to Hairstylists
If you’re a pro at styling your hair, you probably already own a handful of heat tools. But if you’re looking for a quicker way to smooth and straighten your strands, we’re here to help you find the best hair straightening brushes recommended by experts. Meet Our...
Dermatologists Say This Powerful Serum Ingredient Is The Secret To Youthful, Glowing Skin
When you’re ready to take your skincare routine into the next stratosphere, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skincare routines (with an extra emphasis on the importance of wearing SPF each and every day). But here’s where serums come in: just a few drops of a high-quality, effective serum can deliver concentrated amounts of a specific ingredient that has well-known skincare benefits.
How a Dermatologist Would Soothe Dry, Flaky Skin on the Face and Body for Less Than $10
The key to managing dry, flaky skin is using products that will nourish, moisturize, and strengthen it—and finding options that work doesn't have to cost that much. According to Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida, you can do it for under $10. "I believe in affordable skin care—you don't have to spend a ton of money if you don't want to," she says. Amazing news, indeed.
The best early Black Friday deals on beauty and grooming products, including makeup, haircare, and perfumes
From makeup and beauty tools, to skincare products and gift sets, these are the best Black Friday beauty and grooming deals for 2022.
Harper's Bazaar
A beauty director’s secrets to achieving the perfect complexion
There may be no such thing as “perfect skin” but your complexion can be perfected to radiate health and luminosity. Throughout my experience as a beauty director for Harper’s Bazaar UK, I have learnt that this comes down to a combination of factors: a mindful lifestyle, active skincare products and innovative make-up formulations.
Comments / 0