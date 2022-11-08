Pierre Gasly’s big move to Alpine could be postponed because of the FIA and its outdated penalty points system. You wouldn’t believe that AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly has done anything to warrant a race ban over the last 12 months. According to Sporting Regulations, “If a driver accrues 12 penalty points, his license will be suspended for the following Competition (Grand Prix), following which 12 points will be removed from the license.” There have been similar scares with Sebastian Vettel in 2019 and Lando Norris last year. However, Gasly is in a more troubling situation. He has accumulated 10 points in just five months.

13 HOURS AGO