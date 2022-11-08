Read full article on original website
Who is Liam Lawson? Red Bull’s F1 Reserve Driver for 2023
After missing out on a seat at AlphaTauri, Red Bull Junior Liam Lawson is expected to be Red Bull’s reserve driver for 2023. The New Zealand driver was passed up for Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri seat over Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries. But Lawson’s path to F1 appears far from over. In an interview with Auto Motor Sport, a German media outlet, Red Bull commander Helmut Marko clarified Lawson’s status for next year.
F1 Predictions: Sao Paulo Grand Prix Roundtable
Formula 1 returns to Brazil for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and LWOS locks in their F1 Predictions – race winner, podium, and surprise result. The Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace sets the stage for the season’s penultimate weekend for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Over the years, Brazil has been a spectacle for F1 and has always provided tantalizing moments. This weekend also includes the third and final sprint race of the season on Saturday. Fans expect Brazil to deliver a better race than Mexico City.
NASCAR Truck Series Lineup: Which Seats are Confirmed or Open for 2023?
Kyle Busch Motorsports to Chevrolet, Deegan and Nemechek to the Xfinity Series?, 2023’s NASCAR Truck Series Lineup will look very different than what we have grown accustomed to these last few years. Across the three national series, we are seeing big changes in 2023. The Truck series will be...
F1: Pierre Gasly could be banned for his Alpine Debut in 2023
Pierre Gasly’s big move to Alpine could be postponed because of the FIA and its outdated penalty points system. You wouldn’t believe that AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly has done anything to warrant a race ban over the last 12 months. According to Sporting Regulations, “If a driver accrues 12 penalty points, his license will be suspended for the following Competition (Grand Prix), following which 12 points will be removed from the license.” There have been similar scares with Sebastian Vettel in 2019 and Lando Norris last year. However, Gasly is in a more troubling situation. He has accumulated 10 points in just five months.
