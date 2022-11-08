INSPIRE Entertainment Resort Selects Agilysys for Property Management (PMS) and Point-of-Sale (POS) Synthesis and the Ability to Elevate Guest Experiences at Landmark Property in South Korea

Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution is now available. So, whether a customer is dining-in, picking up curbside or lounging poolside, the handheld restaurant point-of-sale (POS) and payment device enables servers to place orders and have them fired off to the kitchen in seconds. When it's time to close out the check servers can accept multiple forms of payment including contactless and mobile wallets, or switch to guest pay mode and allow patrons to swipe, dip or tap their preferred payment card.

2 DAYS AGO