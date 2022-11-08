INSPIRE Entertainment Resort Selects Agilysys for Property Management (PMS) and Point-of-Sale (POS) Synthesis and the Ability to Elevate Guest Experiences at Landmark Property in South Korea

Read full article on original website
Related
hospitalitytech.com
Pulse Hotels & Resorts Partners with IDeaS to Gain Market Share through Automated Data Analysis
IDeaS, a SAS company, a provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today Pulse Hotels & Resorts has adopted G3 RMS across four of its Maldives-based properties to deliver accurate forecasting, better manage operational resources, and gain market share. Given its portfolio of resorts is diverse in relation...
hospitalitytech.com
Incode Announces Strategic Partnership with Hoteza
Partnership offers seamless and secure hotel self-check-in through biometric authentication. Incode Technologies Inc., a next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, announced a strategic partnership with Hoteza, a smart hotel communication systems provider. Through this partnership, guests can now start their check-in journey before arriving at their hotel destination through Incode’s biometric verification process. Guests experience a seamless Self-Check-In process on the Hoteza Guest Journey Platform, Hoteza’s cloud-based content management system, using Incode’s fully integrated and secure optical character recognition and its facial recognition technology, FaceMatch.
hospitalitytech.com
Cloud5 Launches New Vendor Management Solution
Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications and technology solutions for more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities across the Americas, today announced the launch of its new Vendor Management solution. Vendor Management leverages the deep expertise of the Cloud5 Project Management Office (PMO), to help properties:. Streamline, centralize,...
hospitalitytech.com
U.S. Meetings and Events Eclipse 80 Percent Recovery for Fifth Month in a Row, Knowland Reports
October 2022 reaches 89.7 percent of 2019 event volume. Knowland, the world’s leading provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, released its U.S. monthly meetings and events data for October, reporting 131.7 percent growth over October 2021. Additionally, October 2022 grew by 21.2 percent over September 2022.
hospitalitytech.com
Velocity Offers Managed Solution for End-to-End Control of Hotel TV and Wi-Fi Operations
Goal is superior, more dependable internet and streaming services for guest satisfaction. Velocity, a rapidly growing managed solutions provider with a blue chip customer base, has rolled out a package of hospitality services designed to offer hotels a single source partner for delivering the highest quality internet and streaming tv in-room experiences to guests.
hospitalitytech.com
New Sustainability Research Reveals that 65 % of Business Travel Leaders Seek to Prioritize Green Hotels in Corporate Online Booking Tools
Research from GBTA and HRS notes growing importance of validated sustainability labels and C-suite pressure as lodging programs consider their preferred hotel options for 2023. HRS, a global corporate travel and payment technology platform, and GBTA, a business travel association, announced results tied to sustainability and corporate lodging from a...
hospitalitytech.com
New Oracle Mobile Order and Pay Lets Restaurants Serve Customers from Tableside to Curbside
Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution is now available. So, whether a customer is dining-in, picking up curbside or lounging poolside, the handheld restaurant point-of-sale (POS) and payment device enables servers to place orders and have them fired off to the kitchen in seconds. When it's time to close out the check servers can accept multiple forms of payment including contactless and mobile wallets, or switch to guest pay mode and allow patrons to swipe, dip or tap their preferred payment card.
Comments / 0