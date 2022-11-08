ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYLON

Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"

Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
HollywoodLife

John Mayer, 45, & Kiernan Shipka, 22, Spotted On Dinner Date After He’s Slammed By Taylor Swift In New Song

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening.
ETOnline.com

John Mayer Has Dinner With Kiernan Shipka and They Seem 'Very Into Each Other'

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka may be friends, lovers or nothing but it sure seemed like something was up when the singer and actress got together for dinner over the weekend. The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer and the Mad Men star hit up the ritzy Giorgio Baldi restaurant Sunday in Santa Monica, California. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, arrived at the Italian joint at around 8 p.m. The singer kept things casual with white sneakers, sweatpants and a black jacket. Shipka smiled as she walked in wearing an all-black ensemble.
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
American Songwriter

Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa’s Comment About Taylor Swift Being Her Only Friend in the Industry

Selena Gomez is responding after friend and actress Francia Raisa commented on a quote from a new interview. In a cover story with Rolling Stone published on Thursday (Nov. 3), Gomez spoke out about the health struggles she’s experienced over the years, growing up in the entertainment industry, and referring to her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, as her “only friend” in the industry.
Cinema Blend

Jamie Lee Curtis Tested Lindsay Lohan With A Freaky Friday Question To Confirm Her Identity When She Texted Out Of The Blue

The mother/daughter chemistry that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan had in Freaky Friday will always be memorable. Even though it’s been almost 20 years since Freaky Friday came out, this duo recently touched base with each other. In fact, Lohan and Curtis use a secret code to make sure they are texting with the right person when they do catch up.
Billboard

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive

Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
papermag.com

Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Star in a Britney Spears Biopic

Every actor has a dream role. Whether it be that long sought-after Oscar-bait drama or a personal passion project they've never had the time or funds to produce, most Hollywood stars have that one role they aspire to one day play. For Millie Bobby Brown, that role is Britney Spears.
jambroadcasting.com

Shania Twain raves about performing with Harry Styles at Coachella

Country superstar Shania Twain took a walk down memory lane for Harper’s BAZAAR and reflected on one of her highlights — performing with Harry Styles at Coachella. “I remember every second of that whole experience,” Shania told the magazine. “I was wearing white faux patent [leather] boots. Platform.”
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown’s BF Jake Bongiovi Knew Going In Their Romance That She Was ‘In Love’ With BFF Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, 18, have such a close friendship that even her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, noticed it right away. The actress recently revealed the son of Jon Bon Jovi knew she and the actor were “in love” the first time he saw them together, but it’s all “platonic.” She sat down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show when she gushed over both guys.
papermag.com

Louis Tomlinson Was Jealous of Harry Styles' Success

It turns out that there was a time when Louis Tomlinson found it hard to watch Harry Styles become a superstar. As the Faith in the Future singer pointed out, Styles has long moved on from the days when it was just about making number one hits and selling out arenas with Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, as he's gone on to become a critically acclaimed designer, style icon and actor as well starring in films such as Dunkirk, Don't Worry Darling and the highly anticipated My Policeman.
