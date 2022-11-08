Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
John Mayer, 45, & Kiernan Shipka, 22, Spotted On Dinner Date After He’s Slammed By Taylor Swift In New Song
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening.
John Mayer Girlfriend 2022: Singer Reportedly ‘Serenaded’ THIS Actress During Dinner in LA
John Mayer was recently spotted with a female celebrity and fans were immediately sent into a frenzy on social media; what's the true score between them?. According to ET Online, the "Never Gonna Be Alone" hitmaker was photographed hanging out with the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Kiernan Shipka. The...
John Mayer Has Dinner With Kiernan Shipka and They Seem 'Very Into Each Other'
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka may be friends, lovers or nothing but it sure seemed like something was up when the singer and actress got together for dinner over the weekend. The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer and the Mad Men star hit up the ritzy Giorgio Baldi restaurant Sunday in Santa Monica, California. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, arrived at the Italian joint at around 8 p.m. The singer kept things casual with white sneakers, sweatpants and a black jacket. Shipka smiled as she walked in wearing an all-black ensemble.
Drake Reveals He’s Dating ‘4 or 5’ Women Following Romance Rumors With Chantel Everett
Certified lover boy. Drake revealed if he will ever settle down and get married, while giving a glimpse inside his current dating life following rumors that he was involved with The Family Chantel‘s Chantel Everett. “I get in this habit of dating like four or five women to make...
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Finding love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater are more than just dance partners. Even one of the show's hosts, Alfonso Ribeiro,...
Michelle Williams’ Baby Born: Actress Welcomes Her 3rd Child, 2nd With Thomas Kail
Michelle Williams, 42, just gave birth to her third baby! The Blue Valentine actress was seen out for a stroll with her newborn baby and husband Thomas Kail, 44, on Saturday, October 29, in New York City, in photos from Daily Mail. The parents were all smiles as they went for the walk and kissed as they strolled down the street together.
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp and His Former U.K. Lawyer Joelle Rich Break Up After Brief Romance
Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has abandoned ship on his latest relationship. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his former London-based lawyer Joelle Rich are no longer dating, according to People. Their split comes just nearly two months after a source confirmed to...
Nikki Bella Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Marry a Pro
Nikki Bella didn't win 'Dancing With the Stars' -- but she won her partner's love. And she's not the only celebrity to do so.
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa’s Comment About Taylor Swift Being Her Only Friend in the Industry
Selena Gomez is responding after friend and actress Francia Raisa commented on a quote from a new interview. In a cover story with Rolling Stone published on Thursday (Nov. 3), Gomez spoke out about the health struggles she’s experienced over the years, growing up in the entertainment industry, and referring to her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, as her “only friend” in the industry.
Jamie Lee Curtis Tested Lindsay Lohan With A Freaky Friday Question To Confirm Her Identity When She Texted Out Of The Blue
The mother/daughter chemistry that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan had in Freaky Friday will always be memorable. Even though it’s been almost 20 years since Freaky Friday came out, this duo recently touched base with each other. In fact, Lohan and Curtis use a secret code to make sure they are texting with the right person when they do catch up.
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Star in a Britney Spears Biopic
Every actor has a dream role. Whether it be that long sought-after Oscar-bait drama or a personal passion project they've never had the time or funds to produce, most Hollywood stars have that one role they aspire to one day play. For Millie Bobby Brown, that role is Britney Spears.
Olly Alexander Said He Will No Longer Model For Savage X Fenty After Johnny Depp Was Announced As A Model For "Savage X Fenty Vol. 4"
"Thank you but after this news i won’t be wearing it anymore." Years & Years singer and It's a Sin star, Olly Alexander, announced he would no longer be working with Savage X Fenty after it was announced that Johnny Depp would be partaking in its Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.
Lindsay Lohan on the Pressure of Covering 'Jingle Bell Rock' for 'Falling for Christmas' (Exclusive)
Get ready for the Lohanassaince because Lindsay Lohan is back with the Netflix holiday-themed rom-com, Falling for Christmas, and a new rendition of the festive single, "Jingle Bell Rock." For many fans, it's a double dose of what they love most about the multifaceted performer, who rose to fame with...
Shania Twain raves about performing with Harry Styles at Coachella
Country superstar Shania Twain took a walk down memory lane for Harper’s BAZAAR and reflected on one of her highlights — performing with Harry Styles at Coachella. “I remember every second of that whole experience,” Shania told the magazine. “I was wearing white faux patent [leather] boots. Platform.”
Millie Bobby Brown’s BF Jake Bongiovi Knew Going In Their Romance That She Was ‘In Love’ With BFF Noah Schnapp
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, 18, have such a close friendship that even her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, noticed it right away. The actress recently revealed the son of Jon Bon Jovi knew she and the actor were “in love” the first time he saw them together, but it’s all “platonic.” She sat down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show when she gushed over both guys.
Louis Tomlinson Was Jealous of Harry Styles' Success
It turns out that there was a time when Louis Tomlinson found it hard to watch Harry Styles become a superstar. As the Faith in the Future singer pointed out, Styles has long moved on from the days when it was just about making number one hits and selling out arenas with Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, as he's gone on to become a critically acclaimed designer, style icon and actor as well starring in films such as Dunkirk, Don't Worry Darling and the highly anticipated My Policeman.
