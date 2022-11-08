Read full article on original website
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Luxury, Apparel, Beauty Brands Showcase Technology Innovations At China’s Fifth CIIE Fair
SHANGHAI — With the world guessing when China might abandon its zero-COVID policy and open up to the world, the fifth edition of China International Import Expo seemed to offer a glimmer of hope. “Openness” was the theme at the fifth edition of CIIE, an annual trade fair held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. During a televised opening address last Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of keeping the domestic market open, which created a wave of excitement among exhibitors.More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post...
ValueWalk
Aterian CEO Tells Investors Shipping Costs Are Down 90% From Pandemic Highs During Q3 Results
Discusses Aterian’s Q3 results and outlook with analysis. Consumer products platform provider Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) reported third quarter earnings to investors after the close of trading on Tuesday. The stock traded -3.8% lower in after hours trading as investors initially digest the news. 2022 Iconoclast Summit: Greg Lippmann Says Propped-Up...
Tyson Foods CFO’s arrest is a ‘critical moment’ for corporate governance at the company
John R. Tyson, EVP, Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods; speaks on stage during The Fight for Food: Value Chains and Partnerships at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 3 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2022 in New York City. Being new on the job as...
hospitalitytech.com
Pulse Hotels & Resorts Partners with IDeaS to Gain Market Share through Automated Data Analysis
IDeaS, a SAS company, a provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today Pulse Hotels & Resorts has adopted G3 RMS across four of its Maldives-based properties to deliver accurate forecasting, better manage operational resources, and gain market share. Given its portfolio of resorts is diverse in relation...
Coty’s Small China Footprint Offers Both Potential and Protection, Says CEO Sue Nabi
COVID-19 lockdowns in China are weighing on the Estée Lauder Cos. earnings, but competitor Coty Inc. believes its small footprint in the country offers both protection and potential. China makes up just 4 percent of Coty’s net revenues, according to chief executive officer Sue Nabi, and while fragrance is doing well, the beauty company is planning to expand its makeup and skin care presence in the country once the lockdowns have eased. Coty recently told investors that in the skin care arena, its plan is to focus on Asia skin care pure players and also Lancaster, which is already in Asia...
How to Recession-Proof Your Ads and Meet Customers Where They Are
Whether we're in a recession or not, consumers and advertisers are bracing for impact. Here are a few ways to recession-proof your ads as you navigate this new world order.
CNBC
Nvidia's new chip to address U.S. export rules to China should help blunt lost sales risk
(NVDA) were getting bump higher Tuesday after the company confirmed it has developed a new chip, designed specifically to address the U.S. government's concerns about possible Chinese military applications for its A100, a powerful graphics processing unit that can be used to run artificial intelligence. We view the news as a step in the right direction toward mitigating lost sales in China.
aircargoweek.com
China’s e-commerce boom drives country’s growth
Arguable the epicentre of one of the first waves of globalisation, linking markets from East to West, Central Asia has a long and storied history of trade. In China, this dates back to, at least, the country’s Han Dynasty in 206 BCE, with the country’s original Silk Road forging trade networks across Central Asian nations and beyond, with some routes covering thousands of miles into Europe.
Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Turnaround-Expert McKinsey Vet as CMO
Bed Bath & Beyond adds a bit of restructuring experience to its executive leadership team with the addition of Bart Sichel as executive vice president, chief marketing and customer officer. According to an announcement from the retailer, Sichel will oversee integrated marketing and customer strategies for Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as its BuyBuy Baby and Harmon brands. Sichel served as chief marketing officer at Burlington Stores for eight years, and prior to that he spent 13 years with McKinsey & Company, which among other things specializes in corporate restructuring and transformation. At McKinsey, Sichel was a partner and leader in...
ValueWalk
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Coupang shot up more than 25% but these moves are not irregular. The company reported Q3 results and a profit that got investors excited. Analyst sentiment is firming but the price target is not and that may weigh on the action. If you are wondering what Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is and...
salestechstar.com
Mamenta Becomes Official Coupang Technology Partner to Simplify Selling into Korea
South Korea, the world’s 4th largest ecommerce market, is now just a few clicks away for cross-border sellers. Mamenta, Inc., and Coupang, both leaders in global ecommerce, announced that Coupang has partnered with Mamenta, a technology suite that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, Gerber, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions into Global Marketplaces like Coupang. Brands on Coupang can increase revenue and orders, accelerate cross-border commerce in new markets, and maximize profits.
Impossible Foods Names Leslie Sims New Chief Marketing and Creative Officer
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- California-based Impossible Foods today announced that award-winning creative and marketing veteran Leslie Sims will be its new Chief Marketing and Creative Officer in a newly created leadership role. Sims will officially join the food and climate company on Jan. 1, 2023 from Deloitte Digital, where she built a modern, multidisciplinary demand marketing engine in her role as U.S. Chief Creative Officer of Deloitte Digital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005686/en/ Leslie Sims, Chief Marketing and Creative Officer, Impossible Foods (Photo: Business Wire)
I run a multimillion-dollar puzzle company built primarily from word-of-mouth marketing. Here are 3 strategies I use to sustain that growth.
Kaylin Marcotte's Jiggy Puzzles used partnerships with female artists and brands like Woodford Reserve to sell 250,000 units in three years.
getnews.info
K-fashion trend follows K-pop, The K-fashion platform GVG Store attracts international customers all around the world
With the globalization of K-pop centered on BTS, there is a steady increase in interest in Korean design and lifestyle, naturally driven by K-pop fans. As a result, the global demand for K-Fashion, in particular, is growing by the day. Fashion items such as hats and necklaces as well as clothes worn by Korean idols and actors are attracting attention from fans, and interest in platforms where you can purchase K-fashion naturally is increasing.
Kontoor ‘Opportunistically’ Rolling Out Retail Concepts
Unprecedented inflation, lockdowns in China, and retailers “aggressively rebalanc[ing] their inventory positioning” weighed on Kontoor Brands’ third quarter ended Oct. 1, 2022. The Greensboro, N.C.-based company’s revenue period was $607 million, a 7 percent decrease from $652 million over the same period in the prior year. Despite the hurdles, emerging categories and channels including new brick-and-mortar concepts are proving to be brand-building opportunities for the Wrangler and Lee owner. The company, which relocated its European headquarters from Belgium to Switzerland during the quarter, opened a dual Lee/Wrangler store in Berlin offering denim fans an immersive experience that underscores the brands’ combined “200-plus years...
gcimagazine.com
Cosnova CMO: D2C Allowed Catrice Cosmetics to Cut Prices
In are recent guest column, Wizz Selvey, founder of Wizz&Co, noted, "To protect their margins in this economic downturn, many beauty brands have raised their prices over the past year." In many cases, this has led to a rise in dollar sales and a decline in unit sales. However, one...
Most Valuable Beer Brands in the World
When you’re in the mood for a cold one, what do you reach for? A cold, crisp Budweiser, perhaps, or maybe a rich, creamy Guinness? If either of those are your go-to, you’re not alone, because they’re two of the most valuable beer brands on earth. Americans love their beer, and the stats prove it. […]
