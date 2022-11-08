ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Amazon Is Still Streaming The Film Kyrie Irving Tweeted About

By Martin Berrios
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RL9gA_0j3IxYLx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rq6n4_0j3IxYLx00

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Kyrie Irving’s tweet has put him in the bullseye of cancel culture but the film he referenced is still being streamed on Amazon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on TMZ the movie the Brooklyn Net was promoting Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America! on social media but he was met with harsh criticism from fans and nonfans alike. Since hitting the send button on the post, the 2016 NBA Champion has taken several professional losses including suspension from his team and being dropped from Nike . Ironically, the picture in question is still available on the popular streaming platform.

The project is billed as uncovering “the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, the Sons of Ham, Shem & Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie with packed with tons of research”.

Naturally, the Jewish community wants the movie pulled. As reported by The Washington Post the Anti-Defamation League wants Amazon executives to take action. The ADL sent the streaming giant a letter on Friday, November 4 asking that “virulently anti-Semitic book and related-video” be removed immediately.  “The book and the film are designed to inflame hatred and, now that it was popularized by Mr. Irving, will lead directly to the harm of Jews,” the letter read. Additionally, the American Jewish Committee has asked their supporters contact Amazon “to reaffirm its commitment to fight antisemitism by removing this anti-Jewish swill.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Amazon has yet to formally respond to the requests to remove the film. Kyrie Irving has since apologized.

The post Amazon Is Still Streaming The Film Kyrie Irving Tweeted About appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .


READ MORE :

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNuvc_0j3IxYLx00

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chris Rock to go live on Netflix in a first for the streamer

Chris Rock is going where no comedian has gone before — live on Netflix.The streaming giant said Thursday that Rock will be the first artist to perform on the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023, but few other details were revealed.“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of...
AFP

Twitter chaos deepens as key executives quit

Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter descended ever deeper into chaos on Thursday as key security executives resigned from the platform, drawing a sharp warning from US regulators. "I've made the hard decision to leave Twitter," tweeted chief security officer Lea Kissner, who reportedly stepped down with other key privacy or security executives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff quits

Elon Musk warned Twitter employees Thursday to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money. Workers who survived last week's mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about...
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

324
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy