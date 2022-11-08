ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Walgreens Is Adding CityMD to Its Medical Clinic Portfolio in $8.9 Billion Deal

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkVmh_0j3IxM0T00

On Monday, VillageMD , a subsidiary of Walgreens, reached a deal to purchase CityMD, a chain of 370 clinics owned by parent company Summit Health.

The deal is worth $8.9 billion, per a press release from VillageMD and Summit Health.

Investors applauded the news: Walgreens' shares jumped about 5% on Monday morning. The purchase will expand Walgreens' footprint as far as physical clinics.

"Together, VillageMD and Summit Health will have more than 680 provider locations in 26 markets," the release says.

CityMD is a chain of primary and urgent care clinics primarily based in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Oregon. It was founded in 2010 by a group of doctors and merged with Summit Health, a healthcare clinic group, in 2019.

VillageMD is a chain of healthcare clinics headquartered in Chicago. Walgreens Boots Alliance, (WBA) the holding company of the pharmacy chain Walgreens and Boots, will remain a majority stakeholder in VillageMD, with 53% of the company.

Cigna, a health insurance conglomerate, is also coming on as a minority owner in the deal through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evernorth.

The transaction is subject to antitrust review but is "expected to close in the first quarter of calendar 2023," the statement added.

It's the latest in a series of big-business healthcare moves. Amazon, for example, shut down its telehealth initiative Amazon Care in August. It purchased One Medical , a provider of in-person and remote healthcare for $3.9 billion in July. CVS bought the home healthcare provider Signify Health in September for about $8 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance

Revenue is growing and losses are narrowing, but that wasn’t enough to stop shares of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) from gapping down Wednesday. The company reported third-quarter results late Tuesday, with shares plummeting more than 18% on news of declining reservations, or advance orders, for the Lucid Air electric sedan.
GEORGIA STATE
millennialmoney.com

How to Make $50 Dollars Fast

We’ve all been there. Whether an unexpected bill pops up, a concert ticket is calling your name, or you just want to cushion your emergency account, sometimes you need to make 50 dollars fast. We’ve listed several solid strategies that can help you get $50 instantly. You can make...
Entrepreneur

Could Pfizer Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Leading biopharmaceutical company Pfizer’s (PFE) third-quarter results demonstrated strength across most areas of its business. Moreover, the company raised its 2022 financial guidance for revenues and adjusted EPS. Also, the...
Entrepreneur

2 Real Estate Services Stocks to Avoid the Housing Market Pulls Back

Mortgage rates continue to soar amid consecutive federal rate hikes, while consumer confidence in the housing sector has vastly declined. Amid declining homebuyer demand, fundamentally weak real estate services stocks Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) and Fathom Holdings (FTHM) could be best avoided. Keep reading…. Amid consecutive federal rate hikes, mortgage...
Entrepreneur

Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split

Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCMKTS: VIHD) is a renewable energy company with a primary focus on developing clean hydrogen production facilities which supply clean hydrogen to manufacturers and gas and power traders. They also work with consumers in the industrial and heavy and marine transportation sectors. Earlier this month, Vision Hydrogen...
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn Up to $57,500 Plus Benefits as a Collections Analyst at Amplify

Amplify, a curriculum and assessment company, is hiring an accounts receivable collections analyst to work remotely from anywhere. The salary range is anticipated to be between $50,000 and $57,500. You will be creating customer invoices, following up to ensure the payment of the invoices and investigating delinquent accounts. You must...
Entrepreneur

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain

As one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (NYSE: GT) was hit hard during the pandemic when commuters stayed off the roads under stay-at-home mandates. Shares fell as low at $4.09 in March 2020. The reopening triggered a spike in automobile sales and commuter traffic driven by pent-up demand as the spread of vaccinations enabled economies and businesses to reopen. Rideshare companies Uber (NYSE: UBER) and LYFT (NASDAQ: LYFT) were also big benefactors in the reopening as commuters who opted not to drive or take public transportation returned to the roads. Supply chain disruptions, logistics challenges, and soaring cost inflation also were mitigated by the strong pent-up demand. While inflation continues to be a troubling headwind, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar have been the bigger problems as they start to impact the top and bottom lines after a record 2021.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy