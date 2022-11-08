ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio Man Accused Of Breaking Into Random Woman's Home, Stealing Her Baby

By Taylor Linzinmeir
700WLW
700WLW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EivTy_0j3IxL7k00
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio man has been accused of breaking into a random woman's home, threatening her and her family, and then taking her 4-month-old baby, according to Hamilton County Court documents . He is now facing charges of burglary and abduction.

Deanthony Smith of Cincinnati allegedly broke into the woman's apartment along Rack Street on October 18, according to Hamilton County Court documents. It does not appear that Smith had any personal connection with the victim, as prosecutors said he targeted the woman by random.

After allegedly prying open a window to get inside the apartment, he threatened the woman and her three children , according to prosecutors. Then, Smith ripped a 4-month-old child straight out of the woman's arms and took off with the infant.

Cincinnati police were informed of the situation and were fortunately able to get the baby back from Smith , according to Hamilton County Court documents. The child has since been reunited with his mother. There is no word on the child's condition at the time of this writing.

Smith is currently being held on a $30,000 bond, according to Hamilton County Court records. His arraignment is scheduled for November 10. No further information regarding the case has been revealed at this time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Man accused of leaving Oxford bar, intentionally setting fire in alley

OXFORD, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to an arson in Uptown Oxford last month. Tyler Nichols of Oxford has been charged with aggravated arson. On Oct. 17, Oxford police were dispatched to an alley off E. Walnut Street for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, they saw a row of overflowing trash bins burning.
OXFORD, OH
101.5 The BUZZ

Cincinnati: A Man Opens Fire On A Van On 75

It looks like a man opened fire on a van on I-75 during the day. Why would someone just start shooting at somebody in the freeway. We got to put these guns down. Via Fox19 It happened Thursday around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 just before the Norwood Lateral, according to St. Bernard Police […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man arrested in connection with 2015 College Hill murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Police made an arrest Thursday in the 2015 murder of a College Hill man. On September 29, 2015, police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments on Cedar Avenue. Police said he had been robbed. Robert Madden, who lives at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris, Jr. during a brief hearing...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$8.27M bond set for 16-year-old suspected in trio of murders

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $8.27 million for a total of 20 charges that include murder, kidnapping and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Deters says Michael Madaris, 16, is accused of killing Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a rival gang, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in October.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

3 teens arrested after shots fired in Goshen

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three Fairfield teens are in custody after police say they fired shots in a residential area in Goshen Township early Thursday and then fled. Police responded to 1785 SR 28 around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Goshen Township Police Chief Bob Rose said.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Bond raised for man charged in son's shooting death in Madisonville

Bond was raised Thursday for a man charged in the death of his 3-year-old son. DeAngelo Davis, 37, appeared in court Thursday after his 3-year-old son was shot and killed in Madisonville. According to court documents, Davis "knowingly left his loaded firearm easily accessible to his two children, 3 and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on ﻿﻿Symmes Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
AL.com

Ohio woman says neighbor killed her husband because ‘he thought he was a Democrat’

A 26-year-old southwest Ohio man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Austin Combs of Okeana is accused of shooting Anthony Lee King, 43, in the backyard of King’s home at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Combs is being held in jail on a $950,000 bond, the Journal News reports.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy