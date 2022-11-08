National media eats crow, crowns Georgia football entering second College Football Playoff rankings reveal: ‘Georgia, I apologize’

Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Absurd comment from Kirk Herbstreit shows that national media won’t be doing the Tennessee Vols any favors
The Tennessee Vols received a strong message from the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday night — UT needs some help to get into the playoff. Tennessee fell to No. 5 in the CFP playoff rankings thanks to their 27-13 loss to Georgia this past weekend. TCU, who was...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21
Jackson State is mourning the loss of former men's basketball player Geronimo Warner. The post Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory
Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
College football bowl predictions: Bowl eligibility tracker for 2022
College football bowl season is fast approaching as the regular season turns to the month of November with conference and playoff races heating up. In order for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision to become eligible to play in a bowl game, it needs to win at least six games with a minimum .500 ...
Missouri defensive coordinator gets asked if Tigers will use Georgia’s defensive gameplan against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols‘ offense was stifled last weekend by the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s the only time this season that we’ve seen Tennessee’s offense struggle to move the ball. Because of the Bulldogs’ defensive success, it’s been suggested that Georgia gave other teams the “blueprint” for beating...
Joel Klatt Thinks Significant College Football Upset Could Happen This Weekend
There have been some incredible upsets in college football through these first two thirds of the season, with one of the biggest coming just five days ago as LSU took down Alabama. But FOX's Joel Klatt believes another big one could be coming this weekend. During Thursday's edition of The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
NFL Draft Profile: Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ole Miss EDGE Tavius Robinson
NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Redmond, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Sooners
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma iDL Jalen Redmond
Georgia Football Becoming a Statistical Anomaly in College Football
Prior to this season, many expected there to be a bit of a drop off in regards to Georgia's abilities defensively. Losing 15 total players to the NFL draft and 10 of those not just being defensive players but starters. That's a lot of turnover for a roster to experience and bounce back from but ...
Teams with most appearances in College Football Playoff rankings
College Football Playoff expansion isn't coming this year, but it is coming at some point in the future, and a larger field will naturally bring more teams into the rankings in years to come. But since its inception in 2014, the College Football Playoff has predictably been dominated by the usual ...
NFL Draft Profile: Benny Sapp III, Safety, Northern Iowa Panthers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Northern Iowa S Benny Sapp III
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
Ammunition maker Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County.
'No!' Says Falcons Coach on QB Mariota vs. Ridder - But Why Not?
"We look every week to make sure we have the right guys in the right spot,'' coach Arthur Smith says - though "every week'' apparently doesn't include the day upon which a Falcons game is scheduled. ... and a day when Desmond Ridder couldn't have been worse that Marcus Mariota.
Chuck Todd: Ticket skippers could be ‘the story of tonight’ in Georgia
As early vote tabulations trickle in from Georgia, Chuck Todd says voters in the state may have “skipped” the Senate race and only voted in the governor’s race. It may be an indication that a candidate’s “character” counts, Todd says. Herschel Walker, Georgia Senate Republican nominee, faces allegations that he paid for former girlfriends’ abortions, despite running a pro-life campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
