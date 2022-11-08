ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports Radio

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?

HOUSTON -- Davis Mills anticipated the question like it was an incoming blitz. “I’ve already seen a ton of it on film," Mills said. "They like to bring a lot of pressure. We’ll be ready for it. It kind of comes in any scenario." The Houston Texans' second-year...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
DALLAS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texans rookie guard Kenyon Green: ‘I’m making more progress’

HOUSTON – Kenyon Green is learning on the job, adapting to the task of blocking disruptive and massive defensive tackles. The Texans’ rookie left offensive guard and first-round draft pick has had his moments, especially as a run blocker, pulling and leading interference for running back Dameon Pierce, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Romo, Manning and Wilson lead NFL's top midseason quotes

It's the midpoint of the NFL's 2022 regular season, and there's been just as much talk off the field as action on it. Here are some of the best jokes, trash talk and quotes in general from an exciting first half. 'This is going to be a 24 to 20...
247Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. news: Ex-LSU star would look 'pretty good' in Dallas Cowboys uniform, Jerry Jones says

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not hold back in his admiration of free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week amid rumblings the star pass-catcher could ultimately sign with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he spent the conclusion of the 2021 season and won a Super Bowl with after a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Jones, during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, said he's already envisioning what Beckham would look like in a Cowboys uniform should Dallas land the former LSU standout.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit News

Friday's NFL: Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week

Berea, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. The Cleveland Browns' suspended quarterback can begin practicing on Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson, who was...
CLEVELAND, OH
TexansDaily

Texans vs. Giants Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. The Texans and Giants will be on the field together on Sunday but in football terms, they're in very different places. The Texans are struggling under first-year head coach Lovie Smith, especially on defense.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

2022 NFL midseason win total projections, NFC: Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks nab wild-card slots

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for their personnel, their opponents and their evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy