Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
Legendary Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Is "Built" To Play For 1 NFL Team
After helping the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl last year, could Odell Beckham Jr. be the final piece of another team's championship puzzle in 2022? One NFL legend certainly believes so. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Hall of Fame wide receiver and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael...
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills anticipated the question like it was an incoming blitz. “I’ve already seen a ton of it on film," Mills said. "They like to bring a lot of pressure. We’ll be ready for it. It kind of comes in any scenario." The Houston Texans' second-year...
Giants vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 10 picks
The New York Giants (6-2) will host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home favorites but that has dipped to -5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Former Vikings offensive coordinator named USFL head coach
The USFL’s New Orleans Breakers has named a new head coach and that is former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFillipo. The Breakers were best known by Vikings fans for having preseason legend Kyle Sloter as their starting quarterback. DeFillipo served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for 13 games...
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Click2Houston.com
Texans rookie guard Kenyon Green: ‘I’m making more progress’
HOUSTON – Kenyon Green is learning on the job, adapting to the task of blocking disruptive and massive defensive tackles. The Texans’ rookie left offensive guard and first-round draft pick has had his moments, especially as a run blocker, pulling and leading interference for running back Dameon Pierce, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.
ESPN
Romo, Manning and Wilson lead NFL's top midseason quotes
It's the midpoint of the NFL's 2022 regular season, and there's been just as much talk off the field as action on it. Here are some of the best jokes, trash talk and quotes in general from an exciting first half. 'This is going to be a 24 to 20...
247Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. news: Ex-LSU star would look 'pretty good' in Dallas Cowboys uniform, Jerry Jones says
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not hold back in his admiration of free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week amid rumblings the star pass-catcher could ultimately sign with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he spent the conclusion of the 2021 season and won a Super Bowl with after a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Jones, during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, said he's already envisioning what Beckham would look like in a Cowboys uniform should Dallas land the former LSU standout.
Colin Cowherd: Kliff Kingsbury Should Be "First Choice" For 2 College Football Teams
Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes Kliff Kingsbury could be on his way out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. With that in mind, Cowherd believes two college football programs should have Kingsbury on their radar. "Texas A&M and Oklahoma in short time are probably gonna need a coach,"...
Detroit News
Friday's NFL: Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week
Berea, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. The Cleveland Browns' suspended quarterback can begin practicing on Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson, who was...
Brian Daboll says Giants 'need to be at our best' against the Texans
The New York Giants have plenty of momentum coming out of their bye week. Even though the Giants lost at the Seattle Seahawks to enter their off week, their 6-2 record and a home date against the 1-6-1 Houston Texans is enough fortune to ignite another winning streak that should bode well for their playoff hopes.
Yardbarker
'Manly' Tony Pollard or Ezekiel Elliott? Tyron Smith FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers News
NOV 11 ZEKE AND/OR TONY? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday continues to maintain that he expects Ezekiel Elliott (knee) to play Sunday at Green Bay:. “I do,'' Jones tells 105.3 The Fan. "Everything I’ve seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he’s on go.”. There is reason...
Cascia Hall puts deep freeze on Muldrow's offense in first-round 3A playoff win
By Patrick Kays TULSA - Things were a bit chilly in Tulsa. A few Muldrow fans gathered in restrooms at Ray Siegfried II Stadium on the campus of Cascia Hall Prep. Some not needing to “go,” but simply trying to get warm and loosen up - escaping the bite of the sharp bitter wind bouncing off of ...
Texans vs. Giants Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. The Texans and Giants will be on the field together on Sunday but in football terms, they're in very different places. The Texans are struggling under first-year head coach Lovie Smith, especially on defense.
NFL
2022 NFL midseason win total projections, NFC: Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks nab wild-card slots
NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for their personnel, their opponents and their evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
