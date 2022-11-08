Read full article on original website
Veteran organization transforming elementary school into a “one stop shop” for veterans
It's a cause set out to improve the lives of veterans across the state. The organization Veteran Villages of America is transforming a local elementary school into a one stop shop for veterans.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more; community invited to Friday morning pep rally
Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. On Friday, Nov. 11, fourth-grade students will travel to the American Legion Building in Stuttgart to honor area Veterans by singing patriotic songs. To celebrate another...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Hope of the Delta seeks volunteers for Saturday workday and Giving Tuesday donations as Stuttgart clinic nears completion
Hope of the Delta, an Arkansas-based pregnancy resource center, is seeking more volunteers as it prepares to open a new clinic in Stuttgart. CEO Tamela Turbeville said there will be a workday on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the future clinic site. “We are very...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie CASA to hold Project Christmas, a chili cook-off, and other events in Stuttgart and Lonoke
Grand Prairie CASA has upcoming events to support children in foster care. Project Christmas will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 119 W. Front St. in Lonoke. Program director Susan Phelps said refreshments will be served throughout the day. “We have received a...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Sheridan Elementary School receives Arkansas Department of Agriculture school garden award
SHERIDAN, Ark. — School gardens can help bring the classroom outside, and they provide students with opportunities for hands-on learning in many subjects. Brad McGinley, Grant County Extension staff chair for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, helped found the school garden program at Sheridan Elementary School, which recently received the Champion of School Garden Sustainability award in the 2022 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Take Baptist Health Maintain, Don’t Gain Challenge this holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health Community Outreach wants to help you maintain or even shed pounds this holiday season. Join us for the Maintain, Don’t Gain Challenge beginning Monday, Nov. 21, and concluding Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Registration is open until Friday, Nov. 18. The free seven-week challenge encourages individuals to maintain or lose weight during the holiday season when it is challenging to eat healthily and be physically active.
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
Emergency services to be unaffected by weekend I-30 bridge closing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When driving, we've all tried to find ways to skip the detours to save time— but for MEMS first responders, that's not just the goal, it's part of their job. "The highway system is very important to us, it lets us access our emergencies...
onlyinark.com
10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock
It is officially soup season, and to celebrate this glorious occasion, I thought it would be an ideal time to go over 10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock. But first, some ground rules. All soups mentioned below must be from Little Rock restaurants, not Little Rock area restaurants. Apologies in advance to places that call home to the likes of North Little Rock, Benton, and Conway. Second, no national chains. Third, also check the menu for soups. Some are specials, others are seasonal. Fourth, well, there is no fourth. Let’s get to it.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Saline County, AR
Saline County offers a wide variety of activities, and the local community members are all warm and welcoming. The active salt production industry inspired the county's extraordinary name in the area back in the day. The county provides many opportunities for outdoor leisure and scenic sights with its mountainous terrain...
KARK
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
North Little Rock vehicle chase ends in downtown Little Rock
Police in North Little Rock said that a car chase that began at the foot of the Broadway bridge ended with a crash in downtown Little Rock.
This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Quorum Court holds November meeting
The Arkansas County Quorum Court held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the courthouse in DeWitt. Arkansas County Judge Eddie Best said one ordinance was passed during the meeting. “It was just involving some money coming back into the sheriff’s budget from the Merrisach contract,” Best said. “They...
People in West Little Rock react to city’s latest homicide, marking 75 for the year
Another violent night in the Capital City leaves one person dead, marking Little Rock’s 75th homicide of the year.
territorysupply.com
The 7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Little Rock, Arkansas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Well, I declare! These cozy cabin rentals near Little Rock will have you feelin’ relaxed as all get out. Little Rock doubles as the Arkanas’...
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
thv11.com
The best BBQ in Central Arkansas | Eat It Up
In this episode, Skot Covert and friends travel to the best BBQ places we could find in Arkansas. Stops include Knight Fire and McClard's.
How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
