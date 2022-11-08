ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more; community invited to Friday morning pep rally

Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. On Friday, Nov. 11, fourth-grade students will travel to the American Legion Building in Stuttgart to honor area Veterans by singing patriotic songs. To celebrate another...
Sheridan Elementary School receives Arkansas Department of Agriculture school garden award

SHERIDAN, Ark. — School gardens can help bring the classroom outside, and they provide students with opportunities for hands-on learning in many subjects. Brad McGinley, Grant County Extension staff chair for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, helped found the school garden program at Sheridan Elementary School, which recently received the Champion of School Garden Sustainability award in the 2022 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest.
Take Baptist Health Maintain, Don’t Gain Challenge this holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health Community Outreach wants to help you maintain or even shed pounds this holiday season. Join us for the Maintain, Don’t Gain Challenge beginning Monday, Nov. 21, and concluding Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Registration is open until Friday, Nov. 18. The free seven-week challenge encourages individuals to maintain or lose weight during the holiday season when it is challenging to eat healthily and be physically active.
10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock

It is officially soup season, and to celebrate this glorious occasion, I thought it would be an ideal time to go over 10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock. But first, some ground rules. All soups mentioned below must be from Little Rock restaurants, not Little Rock area restaurants. Apologies in advance to places that call home to the likes of North Little Rock, Benton, and Conway. Second, no national chains. Third, also check the menu for soups. Some are specials, others are seasonal. Fourth, well, there is no fourth. Let’s get to it.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
15 Best Things to Do in Saline County, AR

Saline County offers a wide variety of activities, and the local community members are all warm and welcoming. The active salt production industry inspired the county's extraordinary name in the area back in the day. The county provides many opportunities for outdoor leisure and scenic sights with its mountainous terrain...
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point

We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
Arkansas County Quorum Court holds November meeting

The Arkansas County Quorum Court held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the courthouse in DeWitt. Arkansas County Judge Eddie Best said one ordinance was passed during the meeting. “It was just involving some money coming back into the sheriff’s budget from the Merrisach contract,” Best said. “They...
The 7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Little Rock, Arkansas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Well, I declare! These cozy cabin rentals near Little Rock will have you feelin’ relaxed as all get out. Little Rock doubles as the Arkanas’...
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing

LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
