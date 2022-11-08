Read full article on original website
KVUE
3 Austin City Council races going to runoff
Three Austin City Council races are going to a runoff. The District 3, 5 and 9 races are still undecided.
KVUE
Austin mayoral candidate Kirk Watson discusses upcoming runoff election
Kirk Watson and Celia Israel will face each other once again in a runoff election to decide who will be Austin's next mayor. Watson joined KVUE Daybreak to discuss.
City of Kyle to hold runoff election for District 1 seat
KYLE, Texas — Results from election day in the City of Kyle revealed there will be a city council runoff election for District 1 and a new council member in District 3. Out of six candidates, no one candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the run for the District 1 seat. The top two candidates for the seat are Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser.
KVUE
Candidates vying for five Austin City Council seats. Who took home wins on election night
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites cast their vote to fill five Austin City Council seats on Tuesday. Candidates were vying for seats in districts 1, 3, 5, 8 and 9. Below is a breakdown of each winner for each district. District 1. Natasha Harper-Madison has won re-election as the councilmember...
KVUE
San Marcos, Elgin voters approve ballot measures to decriminalize marijuana within city limits
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Voters in San Marcos and Elgin have chosen to decriminalize marijuana within the city limits. Proposition A calls for the elimination of enforcement for people found in possession of 4 ounces or less of marijuana. As of right now, San Marcos police can only issue citations, not arrests, for marijuana due to a 2020 ordinance that organization Mano Amiga pushed for.
KVUE
Dripping Springs ISD bonds fail
Hays County voters had three bonds to consider for Dripping Springs ISD. All three failed to make it past Tuesday's ballot.
Voters in 5 Texas cities choose to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — In five Texas cities, including two near Austin, voters approved decriminalizing low-level offenses for marijuana possession. 82% of voters in San Marcos and 75% in Elgin voted for their respective propositions. "Proposition A is a ballot initiative to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession," said...
Voter turnout in Travis County exceeded 50%
AUSTIN, Texas — The polls have closed and the ballots are being counted – and data shows voter turnout has hit a record high in Travis County. The Travis County Clerk has published the results regarding voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election, citing a total of 52.15% of registered voters went out to the polls to cast their vote.
Austin ISD interim superintendent named lone finalist for district near Houston
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District's (AISD) interim superintendent has been named the lone finalist for a school district near Houston, according to a press release. Dr. Anthony Mays was named the AISD interim superintendent in June after former AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde was named the...
All 3 Dripping Springs ISD bond propositions on the November ballot failed
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — This election, Hays County voters had three bond propositions to consider for Dripping Springs ISD (DSISD). All three failed to make it past the ballot. In August, the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees called for a $481.13 million bond election. The bond was set...
Austin Police Department still looking to fill officer vacancies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is struggling to keep officers and fill vacancies. The APD currently has 1,534 officers on the force – down 65 officers from year ago, even though the City of Austin allocated for 1,812 officers in 2022. “It’s not in our best...
Which Austin bonds passed, failed during the November Election
AUSTIN, Texas — With the ballots cast and counted in the Nov. 8 election, voters in Austin city limits and Travis County were asked to vote “for” or “against” three bonds that totaled to more than $3 billion. Regardless of which bond residents chose to vote “for,” all three bonds would increase the tax rates in the area.
KVUE
Man who suffered traumatic head injury in Austin's 2020 social justice protests shares account
Justin Howell drove from San Marcos to Austin to participate in the protests, believing it was safe for him to do so. His participation nearly cost him his life.
Report: Elon Musk's tunneling company considering a project in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk's The Boring Company, his tunneling and infrastructure venture, is considering building a transportation tunnel in Downtown Austin. According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, a Nov. 3 filing shows the company is looking at the possibility of building a project near the Austin Convention Center. The filing calls it the "Austin Loop Transportation Project."
More than 2 years later, the man most seriously injured in Austin's social justice protests opens up about his recovery
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s social justice demonstrations in 2020 sparked unprecedented clashes between police and protestors, leaving dozens injured and indictments against 19 officers for excessive force. More than two years later, the most severely injured protester during that turbulent chapter in Austin's history is sharing his account...
CARTS launches on-demand van service in Marble Falls
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) launched a new on-demand transit service, CARTS Now, in Marble Falls on Nov. 7. The service provides on-demand, curb-to-curb rides that allow riders to travel quickly anywhere within the city limits. Marble Falls is now the fourth city with the service, in addition to Bastrop, Taylor and Lockhart.
Austin police seeking missing man last seen in the Domain area
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 34-year-old last seen on Nov. 1 in the Domain area. Justin Haden was reported missing on Nov. 7. Officials said he was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. Haden...
Judge denies request to suppress evidence in Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial
AUSTIN, Texas — A request by attorneys of Kaitlin Armstrong to suppress certain evidence in her murder trial was denied on Wednesday. Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in East Austin on May 11 and then fleeing to Costa Rica. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Creek Show, Texas Football and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From light-based art installations to some good ol' Texas Football, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just...
CapMetro to suspend rail service from Nov. 19-27
AUSTIN, Texas — The Capital Metro (CapMetro) rail service will be suspended for a week for construction along the entire rail line. The entire rail line that CapMetro uses throughout the Austin area will be closed from Nov. 19 to 27 for necessary construction to the train line. This means that passengers will have to use alternative services, including shuttles, to get around the city.
