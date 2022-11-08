ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

City of Kyle to hold runoff election for District 1 seat

KYLE, Texas — Results from election day in the City of Kyle revealed there will be a city council runoff election for District 1 and a new council member in District 3. Out of six candidates, no one candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the run for the District 1 seat. The top two candidates for the seat are Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser.
KYLE, TX
KVUE

San Marcos, Elgin voters approve ballot measures to decriminalize marijuana within city limits

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Voters in San Marcos and Elgin have chosen to decriminalize marijuana within the city limits. Proposition A calls for the elimination of enforcement for people found in possession of 4 ounces or less of marijuana. As of right now, San Marcos police can only issue citations, not arrests, for marijuana due to a 2020 ordinance that organization Mano Amiga pushed for.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Voter turnout in Travis County exceeded 50%

AUSTIN, Texas — The polls have closed and the ballots are being counted – and data shows voter turnout has hit a record high in Travis County. The Travis County Clerk has published the results regarding voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election, citing a total of 52.15% of registered voters went out to the polls to cast their vote.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Which Austin bonds passed, failed during the November Election

AUSTIN, Texas — With the ballots cast and counted in the Nov. 8 election, voters in Austin city limits and Travis County were asked to vote “for” or “against” three bonds that totaled to more than $3 billion. Regardless of which bond residents chose to vote “for,” all three bonds would increase the tax rates in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Elon Musk's tunneling company considering a project in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk's The Boring Company, his tunneling and infrastructure venture, is considering building a transportation tunnel in Downtown Austin. According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, a Nov. 3 filing shows the company is looking at the possibility of building a project near the Austin Convention Center. The filing calls it the "Austin Loop Transportation Project."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

More than 2 years later, the man most seriously injured in Austin's social justice protests opens up about his recovery

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s social justice demonstrations in 2020 sparked unprecedented clashes between police and protestors, leaving dozens injured and indictments against 19 officers for excessive force. More than two years later, the most severely injured protester during that turbulent chapter in Austin's history is sharing his account...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

CARTS launches on-demand van service in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) launched a new on-demand transit service, CARTS Now, in Marble Falls on Nov. 7. The service provides on-demand, curb-to-curb rides that allow riders to travel quickly anywhere within the city limits. Marble Falls is now the fourth city with the service, in addition to Bastrop, Taylor and Lockhart.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

Austin police seeking missing man last seen in the Domain area

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 34-year-old last seen on Nov. 1 in the Domain area. Justin Haden was reported missing on Nov. 7. Officials said he was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. Haden...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Judge denies request to suppress evidence in Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial

AUSTIN, Texas — A request by attorneys of Kaitlin Armstrong to suppress certain evidence in her murder trial was denied on Wednesday. Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in East Austin on May 11 and then fleeing to Costa Rica. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

CapMetro to suspend rail service from Nov. 19-27

AUSTIN, Texas — The Capital Metro (CapMetro) rail service will be suspended for a week for construction along the entire rail line. The entire rail line that CapMetro uses throughout the Austin area will be closed from Nov. 19 to 27 for necessary construction to the train line. This means that passengers will have to use alternative services, including shuttles, to get around the city.
AUSTIN, TX

