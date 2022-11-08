ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Intel finally unveils Xeon Max Sapphire Rapids, new data center GPU

Intel has finally unveiled its long-awaited Sapphire Rapids update to the Xeon CPU family, alongside the company’s new data center GPU. Both are now available in Max Series form, and will soon be installed in prominent supercomputers, such as the Argonne National Laboratory’s Aurora. “To ensure no [high...
Explained: the Nvidia RTX 4090 cable-melting crisis

The ‘cablegate’ fiasco is still developing, and we’re closely monitoring the story. ‘Cablegate’ is in full flow right now. Nvidia is in hot water, with rising cases of new GPUs encountering thermal issues and becoming damaged. The situation is still developing, so this is our full roundup of all the details and a timeline of events.
Windows 10 21H1 reaches end of service next month

All editions of Windows 10 21H1 are set to reach their end of service at the end of November 2022, Microsoft has confirmed. In an advisory, the company noted that its upcoming December 2022 security update, to be released on December 13, 2022, will be the last update available for Windows 10 21H1.
Microsoft Teams might have launched its most annoying feature yet

Making yourself heard on Microsoft Teams could be about to get a lot easier (and a lot louder) thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service has announced it is working on a new feature that will allow chat participants to mention everyone in a group all at once.
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future

Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
Do PS5 SSD read and write speeds really make a difference?

A PS5 SSD is one of the most essential PS5 accessories that you can get your hands on. This is because the PS5 features quite a limited amount of space. Once the essential operating software is taken into account, you’re looking at a total of 667GB down from the quoted 825GB on the box.
Should I buy a Black Friday Samsung deal or wait for the Galaxy S23?

If we find a great Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14 or a Google Pixel 7, those are easy deals to recommend because the phones are so new. We know that you won’t be disappointed tomorrow that you didn’t buy a newer, better phone. The story is much different if you’re thinking about buying one of the best Samsung phones.
3 money saving tips for Xbox Series X

Whether you’ve freshly bought an Xbox Series X or the more budget-friendly Xbox Series S, neither of Microsoft’s flagship consoles are what we would call ‘cheap.’. If you’re new to the modern Xbox ecosystem, though, you’ll be thankful to know that Microsoft’s consoles are the most cost-effective around. Especially when it comes to the number of games, you can download and play per dollar. There’s a few other features on the console that’ll have your bank account breathing a sigh of relief.
Four easy ways to mod your mechanical keyboard

Keyboard modding refers to making modifications to the way a keyboard looks, feels, or sounds. People have various motivations for keyboard modding. While some pursue it as a pastime hobby, others consider it in order to upgrade a basic keyboard that they bought for cheap. Gamers are often very interested...
Samsung phones are being targeted by some seriously shady zero-days

Three Samsung smartphone (opens in new tab) models have been found carrying vulnerabilities that were allegedly abused by a commercial surveillance vendor to spy on people and probably steal their sensitive data. Researchers from Google's Project Zero security team said that the Samsung S10, A50, and A51 models were affected,...
The iPhone 14’s best emergency feature will finally launch this month

Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is finally coming to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro later this month (November 2022) – if you live in the US or Canada that is. Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model (including the larger iPhone 14 Plus and...
LG’s 77-inch C2 OLED TV is $800 off with this Black Friday deal

We’re big fans of LG’s C2 series OLED TVs – so much so that we selected the C2 as our TV of the year in the TechRadar Choice awards. LG TVs are seeing some nice price cuts as we head toward the holiday season, including this $800 off a 77-inch C2 OLED at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
VMware remote access tool gets three critical fixes, so update now

Remote access tools are one of the most popular ways cybercriminals can compromise endpoints (opens in new tab) and deliver malware, and another popular service has now been affected. VMware has released an important update for its Workspace ONE Assist tool, fixing three high-severity flaws that it says are being...
LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android

With DaVinci Resolve - our pick for best free video editing software - coming to iPad, mobile video editors have never had it so good. And things just got even better, as iOS-exclusive LumaFusion has finally made its way to Android. Since launching in 2016, the video editing app has...
New Windows 11 update proves Microsoft is afraid of Apple

It’s no little secret that Apple has found great success after it ditched Intel and began making its own M1 and M2 chips to power its MacBooks and Macs, and Microsoft has clearly been looking on enviously, especially considering changes it’s making to Windows 11. As ZDnet reports...
Raspberry Pi CEO says he expects shortages to end within a year

Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton has said he believes the disruption to his company’s supply chain, due in part to the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be resolved completely, “in one year”, paving the way for a more powerful product in the Pi range. Speaking...
New headphones design will stop your embarrassing songs leaking out around you

Annoying headphones that leak sound could be a thing of the past – even on open-ear earphones – thanks to a new technology that’s been developed in Japan. The advancement comes from telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT), which had previously announced that it's working on a headphone-free way for passengers to enjoy in-flight entertainment.
Battlefield 2042’s latest update is a welcome U-turn for the series

A year after Battlefield 2042’s release, EA has announced some great updates ahead of its Season 3 release of this battle royale shooter. The most exciting feature coming to Battlefield 2042 will be the return of classes. Comprising the roles of medic, recon, support, and assault, each one provides you with different weapons and abilities that allow a team to forge a game-winning strategy – but that's not all the changes they have in store for us, as the game takes on the free-to-play route.
Why the MacBook Pro 14-inch is our Laptop of the Year

Eagle-eyed readers may wonder why the Best Laptop in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 sponsored by Sky Broadband was actually released in 2021. Don’t worry, we’re not confused about calendars or bad at counting – our Choice Awards 2022 looks back at the past 12 months of product launches, and the MacBook Pro 14-inch launched in our window, having launched too late for our 2021 awards.
IBM hails its latest leap forward in quantum computing

IBM has unveiled a 433 qubit quantum processor that it is championing as a breakthrough moment in the industry. Although still well below the power of what IBM hopes to achieve in future - it plans to have a 4,000 qubit offering by 2025 - the Osprey quantum processor is more powerful than its 127 qubit Eagle predecessor.

