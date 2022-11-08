ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, VA

13News Now

School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Funds being raised to help Currituck County 11-year-old struck by vehicle

On Saturday, November 5 just before 10 p.m., 11-year-old Hayley Harris was struck by a vehicle traveling north on US-158 near Powells Point. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Currituck County Middle School student sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was transported to CHKD Health and Surgery Center in Newport News, Va.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Friday Nigh Flights Week 10 Full Show. Friday Night Flights Week 10 Full Show. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

2 men shot on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were shot on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday night. This marks the second shooting in one day for the city. The police department tweeted about the shooting, saying it happened in the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard. Police didn't say exactly what led up...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested

One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught during routine physical

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Have you ever skipped a routine trip to the doctor? If you have, then a Hampton man’s story may make you think twice about doing it again. Tony Martin is a Navy veteran who served for over 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He deployed on the USS George Washington and Harry S. Truman working on computers and data collection.
HAMPTON, VA
Annapolis, MD
Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

