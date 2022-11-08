Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To Do
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby trees
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Funds being raised to help Currituck County 11-year-old struck by vehicle
On Saturday, November 5 just before 10 p.m., 11-year-old Hayley Harris was struck by a vehicle traveling north on US-158 near Powells Point. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Currituck County Middle School student sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was transported to CHKD Health and Surgery Center in Newport News, Va.
Man arrested, accused in fatal Norfolk shooting on N Military Hwy
A man has been arrested following a September shooting that took the life of another man in Norfolk.
Newport News shooting sends one man seriously injured to hospital
On November 12, around 6:15 p.m., Newport News Police responded to a shooting in the first block of Poplar Avenue.
Virginia Beach man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Norfolk
A Virginia Beach man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on N. Military Highway in September.
Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound
According to dispatch, the call for the gunshot victim came in around 10:48 p.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Police say the injuries are non life-threatening.
WAVY News 10
Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video
Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Friday Nigh Flights Week 10 Full Show. Friday Night Flights Week 10 Full Show. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The...
Jeep Fest coming to Virginia Beach Nov. 12-13
This will be the first time that the public is allowed to drive on the sand of Virginia Beach and more than 500 Jeep owners are expected to come out to the event.
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
Legacy Lounge says new patron-recorded cell phone video shows security 'did everything right'
NORFOLK, Va. — A representative for the shuttered Norfolk nightclub Legacy Lounge says the owners have new footage showing more details about the night a shooting happened outside the club. A representative for Legacy, Marcus Calabrese, says video from that night shows there was marked security at the nightclub,...
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen
Church officials in Norfolk say they are at a loss after someone stole their air conditioner and heating unit.
Portsmouth church on edge after active shooter opens fire in parking lot
On Wednesday night while the pastor was away, choir rehearsal, which is made up of around 20 people, was held as usual while Deacon Jasper Lewis patrols the parking lot.
2 men shot on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were shot on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday night. This marks the second shooting in one day for the city. The police department tweeted about the shooting, saying it happened in the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard. Police didn't say exactly what led up...
Man injured following shooting on Broad St. in Portsmouth
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:12 p.m. in the 700 block of Broad St. Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
No injuries after stove fire at Historic Powhatan Resort in James City County
There were no injuries reported following an accidental stove fire at the Historic Powhatan Resort in James City County Wednesday.
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street
There were no injuries reported after an exchange of gunfire involving two vehicles Thursday afternoon in Suffolk.
Mariners warned of ‘serious shoaling conditions’ at Rudee Inlet
City officials are warning mariners of "serious shoaling conditions" at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach.
Security guard shot at in Portsmouth church parking lot
Jasper Lewis says gunfire sent a bullet through his shoe and his pants leg, and miraculous didn't go through him.
WAVY News 10
One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested
One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
WAVY News 10
Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught during routine physical
NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Have you ever skipped a routine trip to the doctor? If you have, then a Hampton man’s story may make you think twice about doing it again. Tony Martin is a Navy veteran who served for over 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He deployed on the USS George Washington and Harry S. Truman working on computers and data collection.
