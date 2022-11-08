Read full article on original website
Elon Musk addresses Twitter advertisers in a meandering Q&A
Twitter’s Client Solutions Leader Robin Wheeler moderated the hour-long conversation with Musk, Trust & Safety Head Yoel Roth and International Advertising Bureau CEO David Cohen. For the most part, Musk repeated many of the same talking points that he has been peddling since he initially launched his bid for Twitter.
Musk lawyer tries to calm fears among Twitter staff concerned about jail time for security lapses
Elon Musk’s lawyers are trying to calm Twitter employees concerned about serving jail time if the company is found violating the consent decree of the Free Trade Commission (FTC).“I understand that there have been employees at Twitter who do not even work on the FTC matter commenting that they could go to jail if we were not in compliance -- that is simply not how this works,” wrote Mr Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro in a memo, as reported by the Insider. “It is the company’s obligation. It is the company’s burden. It is the company’s liability.”The US government’s consumer...
Numerous social apps see gains in wake of Twitter chaos, new data shows
In a new report, app intelligence firm Sensor Tower analyzed social app growth after Musk took over. It noted Mastodon has seen approximately 322,000 new downloads from U.S. app stores in the 12 days following Twitter’s acquisition (October 27 through November 7), which is more than 100x the 3,000 it had seen in the prior 12-day period. Globally, the app grew 657% to 1 million installs during that same October 27-November 7 time frame, up from 15,000 in the 12 days prior.
Google and Twitter veteran maps out a Twitter alternative
Years-old federated social networks, legacy social platforms that have their own issues and a cacophony of pre-existing fringe efforts are all emerging as possible alternatives to Twitter. And in that vein, so are completely new ideas. One of these is being hatched by Gabor Cselle, a repeat founder who wants...
Twitter begins to roll out, then kills, grey checkmarks for high-profile accounts
We’ll update this piece once we learn more. The original story follows below the embedded tweets. A day after announcing that it’d denote high-profile accounts in a way distinctive from the blue checkmark now available to all Twitter Blue subscribers, Twitter has begun to roll out new badges that identify particular categories of official accounts, including government accounts, major media outlets and some public figures. The move is an attempt to safeguard against information spreading and impersonation on the platform as Twitter grapples with the fallout of expanding eligibility for its blue checkmark, which was previously reserved for vetted, ID-verified users.
Who’ll get the last laugh over Musk toying with Twitter’s veracity?
In short, it’s a joke made real. Now, in order to verify if a check mark displayed on a Twitter account is a legacy verification of actual identity — or just a late stage capitalism status symbol for Musk’s most loyal fanboys — users must click on the check symbol next to an account name and read the small print that pops up and will either read: “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category” (aka, it’s pre-Musk Twitter verified); or “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue” (aka, not verified; but yes probably a Musk super fan).
Twitter blocks new accounts from its $8 verified tier
I should stress that this is “as of this writing,” since the pace of change is such over at Twitter HQ right now that what may be true as I type these words may not be by the time I add the period to the end of this sentence. That’s because Musk has overtly said the company will be doing “lots of dumb things in coming months” with an attitude of rapid iteration based on results.
FTC warns ‘no CEO or company is above the law’ if Twitter shirks privacy order
The FTC has telegraphed what appears to be a now-inevitable investigation into Twitter’s internal data handling practices, as the company continues to shed important staff and improvise new features. “No CEO or company is above the law,” the agency said in a statement — and if Elon Musk’s Twitter continues its current spree, they may find themselves in violation of the FTC’s order and facing serious consequences.
Elon Musk details his vision for a Twitter payments system
The new remarks followed a report this morning by The New York Times which confirmed Twitter last week had filed registration paperwork that would allow it to process payments. The report cited Twitter’s filing with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), noting that a business would need to register before it could conduct money transfers, exchange currency or cash checks.
Musk flip-flops on Twitter verification — brings back (some) ‘Official’ badges (in some parts of the world)
(Quick reminder: After the Twitter owner/chaos edgelord’s decision on taking over to devalue Twitter’s legacy ‘blue check’ verification system — by opening it up to anyone who’ll pay him $8 — some of the sane people still left at the company (following Musk’s 50% headcount cull) apparently tried keep up with the madness by rushing out the grey check ‘Official’ badge layer of verification that was applied to some of the legacy verified Twitter accounts (including, briefly, @TechCrunch). But a few hours later the badges had gone and Musk tweeted that he’d “killed it”.)
We may all be #RatVerified forever
“Why would i pay $8 to get a blue check if i could put a rat next to my name for free???” Cohen tweeted last week. “i’m calling on everyone to join me in becoming #RatVerified.”. To become “rat verified,” all you have to do is edit...
Pinterest launches its collage-making app Shuffles to the general public
The app’s popularity has since declined. While Pinterest’s flagship app remains the No. 1 Lifestyle app in the U.S. at this time, Shuffles has sunk to No. 228, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Last month, Shuffles was downloaded 20,000 times worldwide, a big drop from the 211,000 iOS installs it saw in its first month on the App Store in July 2022. The firm says Shuffles has seen approximately 607,000 worldwide installs to date, according to its estimates.
Musk’s lawyer tells Twitter staff they won’t be liable if company violates FTC consent decree
We’ve reproduced the full text of the email (sic) below — which was sent by Spiro to Twitter staff at 5:21PM, November 10:. Elon – questions have arisen today regarding the consent decree in effect at the time you took over the company. We have our first...
Twitter chief information security officer Lea Kissner departs
Kissner announced the move in a tweet on Thursday, saying they made the “hard decision” to leave Twitter, but did not say for what reason they resigned. Elon Musk completed a $44 billion takeover of Twitter two weeks ago, resulting in layoffs affecting more than half of the company and the departure of senior executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, General Counsel Sean Edgett and Legal Policy chief Vijaya Gadde.
Amazon previews its new delivery drone, the MK30
The MK30, which is set for a 2024 debut, is both smaller and lighter than the earlier version and able to withstand harsher temperatures and a broader range of weather conditions. Another key element here is making things quieter. Drone noise has been one of the most anticipated complaints about bringing these systems into residential settings.
Daily Crunch: FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried quits as crypto exchange files for bankruptcy
Hoooo boy. As Alex would say: This week has been a long year. You just know it has been a pretty wild ride when Meta can lay off 13% of its staff, and it isn’t even really in the top 10 of crazy things that happened. Gmail no longer...
In his first emails to Twitter staff, Musk talks about ending remote work and battling verified spam
According to a report from Bloomberg, the new CEO asked workers to be ready for “difficult times ahead.” At the same time, he asked them to mandatorily work from the office unless an employee received a personal exemption. The report also said that the employees will have to put in at least 40 hours per week working from the office and these policies are effective immediately.
Apple limits AirDrop ‘Everyone’ option to 10 minutes in China
Some argue that this feature should have long been an option for all Apple users — sometimes one just forgets to switch Airdrop off and end up with unsolicited content from unknown users — but others interpret the decision as Apple’s response to recent incidents in China. Apple says it plans to bring this capability to users globally in the coming year.
Daily Crunch: Meta decimates its staff as the social media giant lays off 11,000
Whooo-weee interesting times for crypto land, as Bitcoin crashes down to under $17,000 for the first time in a while. Wild, given that the cryptocurrency was trading at $65,000 or so a year ago. That’s a 74% decrease. What kind of winter is this — are we seeing a crypto cold snap or crypto permafrost? Answers on an immutable blockchain transaction, please.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy faces enormous challenges amid falling profits and negative numbers
It wasn’t exactly a rise from the mailroom, but Jassy was there as founder Jeff Bezos’ aide-de-camp when they came up with the idea of AWS in the early 2000s at an executive offsite. He helped build it. He nurtured it. He made it into the crown jewel of the company.
