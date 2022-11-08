The Vancouver-based company informed the affected employees about the move earlier this week, a person familiar with the development said. “As we at Kabam reviewed our strategic priorities, we made the decision to adjust our resourcing structure in alignment with our goals. This means that while we will continue to hire in key areas in the year ahead, unfortunately, we are reducing our workforce by approximately 7%. For those we are parting ways with, we are grateful to [sic] their contributions to our success, and are supporting them through this challenging transition,” a Kabam spokesperson said in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.

