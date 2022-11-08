Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: H-1B worker advice, managing remote teams, pitch deck teardown
Facebook’s parent company Meta announced the first major job cuts in its history this week, eliminating 11,000 jobs. Like Twitter, Stripe, Brex, Lyft, Netflix and other tech firms based in the Bay Area, many of the employees impacted are immigrants here on worker visas. An unexpected layoff introduces an...
TechCrunch
IBM unveils its 433 qubit Osprey quantum computer
“The new 433 qubit ‘Osprey’ processor brings us a step closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems,” said Darío Gil, senior vice president, IBM and director of Research. “We are continuously scaling up and advancing our quantum technology across hardware, software and classical integration to meet the biggest challenges of our time, in conjunction with our partners and clients worldwide. This work will prove foundational for the coming era of quantum-centric supercomputing.”
TechCrunch
Web3 messaging infrastructure Notifi raises $10M seed round co-led by Hashed, Race Capital
The 10-month-old startup wants to address the broken communication model in web3, which is fragmented across multiple application and messaging platforms like Telegram, Discord and Twitter and across layer-1 and layer-2 blockchain ecosystems. Notifi provides communication infrastructure and software development kits (SDKs) for decentralized applications on blockchain platforms with simplified and customized notifications.
TechCrunch
As the economy shifts, what’s the best software customer?
But while there are a great many shiny things vying for our attention, the larger (and more boring) world of B2B software is going through a fascinating year. Recall that when COVID-19 first swept the world, there was doubt that tech companies would perform well. Those concerns were misplaced; as it turns out, businesses of all sizes still needed tech solutions to run their operations, meaning that while much of the economy suffered, tech companies picked up extra momentum.
TechCrunch
Some crypto VCs see decentralization as the future following FTX collapse
“As venture investors, we take a long-term view on the industry; despite the current market turmoil. We are actively assessing and investing in the right opportunities,” Marc Weinstein, founding partner of Mechanism Capital, said to TechCrunch. “The premise of DeFi has, if anything, been strengthened by the collapse of centralized entities from opaque counterparty relationships.”
TechCrunch
Okta CEO opens up about Auth0 acquisition, SaaS slump and Lapsus$ attack
The company raised over $230 million before going public in 2017. It reached unicorn status with a $75 million raise on a $1.2 billion valuation back in 2015 when the designation meant a little more than it does these days. With ownership of the workforce side of the market, Okta...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried quits as crypto exchange files for bankruptcy
Hoooo boy. As Alex would say: This week has been a long year. You just know it has been a pretty wild ride when Meta can lay off 13% of its staff, and it isn’t even really in the top 10 of crazy things that happened. Gmail no longer...
TechCrunch
Revenue-based financing: A new playbook for startup fundraising
But in recent years, more options have become available to founders. Most startups can now avail non-dilutive capital, and purpose-specific financing has entered the fray. While venture capital remains the most popular avenue for startups, founders should take advantage of all the financing options available to them. Using an optimal combination of capital sources means using cost-effective, short-term funding for imminent goals, and more expensive long-term money for activities with uncertain returns on the horizon.
TechCrunch
Amazon previews its new delivery drone, the MK30
The MK30, which is set for a 2024 debut, is both smaller and lighter than the earlier version and able to withstand harsher temperatures and a broader range of weather conditions. Another key element here is making things quieter. Drone noise has been one of the most anticipated complaints about bringing these systems into residential settings.
TechCrunch
Next acquires Made.com’s brand and IP as the online furniture retailer enters administration
While Made.com had revealed that it was in discussions with potential buyers, nothing materialized in time and the company ceased taking new orders in late October, with none of the interested parties able to “meet the necessary timetable” for closing a deal. However, news did emerge today that Made.com’s domain names, intellectual property and brand have been acquired by Next, a multinational retailer with physical and online stores substantively in the U.K.
TechCrunch
Coefficient wants to bring live data into your existing spreadsheets
Ideally, analysts need something that connects disparate enterprise systems, like business intelligence and analytics tools. But these tools are often complex and unintuitive, leading employees to spend hours each day searching and gathering information. In search of an answer, Navneet Loiwal teamed up with Tommy Tsai, with whom he’d previously founded an e-commerce app, to build Coefficient, an app that brings live data into Google Sheets and other existing spreadsheet platforms.
TechCrunch
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy faces enormous challenges amid falling profits and negative numbers
It wasn’t exactly a rise from the mailroom, but Jassy was there as founder Jeff Bezos’ aide-de-camp when they came up with the idea of AWS in the early 2000s at an executive offsite. He helped build it. He nurtured it. He made it into the crown jewel of the company.
TechCrunch
Meet Pineapple, the platform aiming to reshape professional networking for Gen Z
The professional network is the brainchild of Pineapple’s 22-year-old co-founder and CEO David Diamond, who got an early start in tech as a product design intern at Intercom at age 15. Diamond was initially rejected from Intercom after applying with a standard paper resume and was also told he was too young to work there. After strengthening his resume and building a portfolio, Diamond says he landed the role.
TechCrunch
Gaming company Kabam lays off 7% of its workforce to better align with goals
The Vancouver-based company informed the affected employees about the move earlier this week, a person familiar with the development said. “As we at Kabam reviewed our strategic priorities, we made the decision to adjust our resourcing structure in alignment with our goals. This means that while we will continue to hire in key areas in the year ahead, unfortunately, we are reducing our workforce by approximately 7%. For those we are parting ways with, we are grateful to [sic] their contributions to our success, and are supporting them through this challenging transition,” a Kabam spokesperson said in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Ordergroove picks up $100M to grow e-commerce subscriptions as a service
Subscriptions are the core of what Ordergroove does right now, so the plan is to build out more services that enhance that, said Greg Alvo, the company’s founder and CEO, in an interview. That will include bringing on more services to enhance “prepay” subscriptions (essentially offering discounts to pre-buy items or services that you will redeem at some point in the future, such as a regular morning coffee at a local cafe), and also more analytics to give more insights into buying patterns to Ordergroove’s customers. The focus is not subscriptions per se, he said, “It’s lifetime value.”
TechCrunch
The bottom keeps dropping for software valuations
It seems that instead of finding fresh support, the value of software companies keeps discovering new basement levels to descend into. This afternoon, software stocks were off 3% or so, while the broader Nasdaq composite was down around 2% in mid-afternoon trading. The dramatic collapse in the value of software...
TechCrunch
Rivian upholds 2022 production targets as net loss widens
The startup-turned-public company remained committed to its production goal even as industry-wide challenges, supply chain snarls and macroeconomic forces have conspired this year to keep automakers from satisfying a strong consumer appetite for cars, trucks and SUVs. Rivian reported that its third-quarter production rose 67% over the same period a...
TechCrunch
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX in talks to raise capital, Alameda Research to wind down trading
Bankman-Fried said in a series of tweets that he is engaging with a “number of players” to raise capital for FTX’s international business and those discussions are at various stages, including letters of intent and term sheet deliberations. FTX’s U.S. business is “fine” and “100% liquid,” he...
TechCrunch
Directus wants to democratize data across the enterprise
Even though it only launched in 2020, the New York-based remote-first company has already added enterprises like Bose, Adobe and Tripadvisor to its roster of paying customers. And while the company itself is only a couple of years old now, Directus CEO and co-founder Ben Haynes actually started toying with the ideas that led to launching Directus as early as 2004 after leaving the Air Force and starting a web consultancy business.
