Investopedia

Largest Layoffs of 2022

Twitter made headlines by cutting half its workforce. Meta slashed 13% of its staff a week later. Yet the social networking companies are far from the only businesses-and not just in tech-that have made big reductions this year. Key Takeaways. Employees of technology companies have been particularly at risk of...
AdWeek

Meta Eliminates Over 11,000 Jobs, Marking First Layoffs in Its 18-Year History

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. The significant layoffs that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned of during the company’s third-quarter-2022 earnings call in October have...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...

