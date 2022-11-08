ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looks Like Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy Has Found His Next Big Franchise After He's Done Re-Teaming With Ryan Reynolds

By Adam Holmes
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wt7To_0j3Iu11C00
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Shawn Levy has been on quite a run with Ryan Reynolds over the last few years, with the two first teaming up on Free Guy and then collaborating on The Adam Project, which can be viewed with a Netflix subscription. Now Levy and Reynolds are in the midst of preparing for Deadpool 3, with Levy being the third director to tackle The Merc with the Mouth following Tim Miller and David Leitch. But although we’re still a ways off from Deadpool 3 beginning principal photography, Levy is reportedly already lining up his next big franchise to join.

Word’s come in that Shawn Levy is in talks to develop a Star Wars movie. As is often the case with projects set in a galaxy far, far away, details are being kept tightly guarded, but according to Deadline, assuming the pieces for this Star Wars movie fall into place for Levy, he would tackle it after he’s done shooting Deadpool 3 for Disney and Marvel Studios. The mysterious Star Wars movie would be Levy’s third major Disney-related cinematic offering from Disney in recent history, as Free Guy hailed from 20th Century Studios, though it was developed before Disney acquired Fox.

It’s unclear if this Star Wars movie that Shawn Levy is being lined up to direct is completely new or if he’d be tackling something another filmmaker was previously attached to helm. Regardless, now there’s something else to keep track of on the Star Wars movies front, which last delivered The Rise of Skywalker at the end of 2019. Others include Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, which had once been slated for December 2023, but was taken off the calendar in September; Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie, which he’s co-writing with Krysty Wilson-Cairns; and Damon Lindelof’s and Justin Britt-Gibson Star Wars movie, which could be set after Rise of Skywalker and will be directed by Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson has also said that he might tackle his next Star Wars movie after he does Knives Out 3.

We’ll have to wait and see how things work out for Shawn Levy and Star Wars, but the director has other things occupying his attention in the near future beyond Deadpool 3. Levy is still an executive producer on Stranger Things, and he’s expected to direct at least two episodes of the popular Netflix show’s fifth and final season. Currently Levy is in the midst of post-production on the upcoming Netflix limited series All the Light You Cannot See, and his production company 21 Laps is putting together a film adaptation of the horror comic book Night of the Ghoul. There’s also the possibility that Levy will direct the Free Guy sequel, which was in the scriptwriting stage as of March 2022.

As far as Deadpool 3 is concerned, that’s now slated for September 6, 2024. While we wait for more Star Wars-related news, feel free to use your Disney+ subscription to watch the Star Wars movies in order and check out the streaming service’s exclusive Star Wars shows.

Cinemablend

Cinemablend

