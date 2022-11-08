ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

wdiy.org

Pianist Dan DeChellis Prepares to Bring a Night of Free Jazz to the IceHouse

Lehigh Valley pianist Dan DeChellis joins WDIY's Arnie Lichten to talk about his upcoming performance at the IceHouse in Bethlehem, his return to performing, and his approach to creating improvisational jazz music. DeChellis' performance at the IceHouse will be an improvisational jazz set featuring Gary Hassay (saxophone) and Toshi Makihara...
BETHLEHEM, PA

