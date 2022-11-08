Amid the spread of a highly-contagious bird flu, the Lehigh Valley Zoo is taking additional precautions to keep its avian exhibits safe. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The zoo said that its veterinary and leadership teams have decided to move the majority of its birds on-exhibit to indoor spaces, to eliminate contact with wild birds on its grounds.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO