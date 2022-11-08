Read full article on original website
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just four games into the season, guard Haley Jones feels like No. 2 Stanford is on the right path. Jones had 17 points and Cameron Brink added 12 to help No. 2 Stanford rout Portland 87-47 on Sunday. “I think it’s coming along great. It starts with our off-the-court chemistry and that’s great so far. And I think on the court we’re just continuing to get better,” Jones said. “It is also only November, there are things that we need to work on, but I think we have great communication, we’re great listening to one another and we’re playing with a lot of energy out there.” Stanford (4-0), which led by as many as 43 points, has not lost to a West Coast Conference team since falling at Gonzaga in 2018.
Watch: former UGA WR A.J. Green makes acrobatic TD catch
The Arizona Cardinals got a much needed win over the Los Angeles Rams. Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver A.J. Green scored his first touchdown of the 2022 NFL season in acrobatic fashion in Arizona’s win. Let’s take a look at Green’s incredible touchdown pass:. Green displays excellent...
