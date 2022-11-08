ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Spoiler-Free Video Review

By Sean O&#039;Connell
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LStr3_0j3IsXih00

Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is getting ready to hit theaters everywhere, boasting the return of iconic characters like Letitia Wright’s “Shuri,” Angela Bassett’s “Ramonda,” and Lupita Nyong'o’s “Nakia,” as well as heartfelt nods to the late Chadwick Boseman. CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell has seen the film and is here to confirm that you’re in for all of that… and so much more. Watch as he dissects what worked and what didn’t in this spoiler-free review of the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro
01:23 - A Cathartic Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
03:07 - A Spectacular Introduction to Namor
05:40 - The (Few) Minor Issues
07:37 - Final Thoughts & Star Review

Related
Cinemablend

Animated Batman Icon Kevin Conroy Is Dead At 66, Read Mark Hamill's Touching Tribute

Throughout the multiverse of DC movies and TV shows, the heroes of the Justice League have taken on many forms and faces. One of the most powerful examples of was someone whose face wasn't seen through his work: Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy. Through his roles of Bruce Wayne and Batman, the actor established an animated incarnation of a well-known hero that rose above many or all others, depending on who you ask. It’s a legacy that’s remembered bittersweetly today, as it’s been reported the actor has passed away at the age of 66, and former co-star Mark Hamill is among those who are mourning.
