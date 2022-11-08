ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Byron rallies for quarterfinal win against Reed-Custer

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Byron’s football team is headed back to the Class 3A semifinals once again. The Tigers tore a page out of last season, by rallying for a clutch quarterfinal win over Braidwood Reed-Custer 32-27 Saturday afternoon. The Tigers trailed with under two minutes to play 27-25, but they got good field position on a […]
BYRON, IL
oglecountylife.com

Another strong performance for county football teams

It was another strong performance for our local football teams in round two of the playoffs. Even Stillman Valley deserves praise for hanging with powerhouse Elmhurst Immaculate Conception until the fourth quarter. My travels took me to Forreston for their matchup with Chicago Hope Academy. Two reasons for that –...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
High School Football PRO

Machesney Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Prairie Ridge High School football team will have a game with Harlem High School on November 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way of shedding a light on those who've served from the area. The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, "A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War." Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veteran experiences from the war.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident on the East Side

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Record warmth likely Thursday, temperature crash to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From a temperature standpoint, November’s off to one heck of a start!. For the fourth time in the month’s first nine days, temperatures reached the 70s over the Stateline, and we’re sure to make it five out of ten Thursday!. Like most things,...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near a Local School

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.
CBS Chicago

Des Plaines soldier killed during Korean War to have remains buried in Belvidere, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – The remains of a Soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried in Illinois Thursday. Services for Army Corporal William M. Zoellick will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery. Zoellick, a Des Plaines native, served as a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action in 1950, at the age of 18, and died in 1951 at a POW camp, according to a Cost Performance Visibility Framework (CPVF) report provided to the United Nations Command. During Operation Glory, North Korea returned remains reportedly recovered from Pyoktong -...
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois soldier buried more than 70 years after dying in Korean War

CHICAGO (CBS) – A soldier from Des Plaines received a proper burial on Thursday, decades after he was killed during the Korean War.Army Corporal William M. Zoellick went missing in North Korea in November of 1950 when he was only 18 years old.Zoellick died months later at a prisoner camp. His remains were sent back to the U.S., but could not be identified.That was until a recent effort using dental records and DNA helped identify the remains. They were buried on Thursday in Belvidere, near Rockford.The U.S. Army said more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
DES PLAINES, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Shots Fired, Possible Shooting Victim in Rockford

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers traveling near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford Thursday evening to find an alternate route, as they investigate a car crash. It appears two cars collided on the southeast side of the city. Police say it happened at about 7 p.m. It’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Police Investigating A Shots Fired Incident Near A Local Park

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.

