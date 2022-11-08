Read full article on original website
Related
Byron rallies for quarterfinal win against Reed-Custer
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Byron’s football team is headed back to the Class 3A semifinals once again. The Tigers tore a page out of last season, by rallying for a clutch quarterfinal win over Braidwood Reed-Custer 32-27 Saturday afternoon. The Tigers trailed with under two minutes to play 27-25, but they got good field position on a […]
oglecountylife.com
Another strong performance for county football teams
It was another strong performance for our local football teams in round two of the playoffs. Even Stillman Valley deserves praise for hanging with powerhouse Elmhurst Immaculate Conception until the fourth quarter. My travels took me to Forreston for their matchup with Chicago Hope Academy. Two reasons for that –...
Machesney Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Prairie Ridge High School football team will have a game with Harlem High School on November 12, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MyStateline.com
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way of shedding a light on those who've served from the area. The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, "A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War." Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veteran experiences from the war.
100fmrockford.com
What is there to do in the Rockford area? Here are 12 ideas for this weekend
ROCKFORD — The weekend is nearly here and we don’t want you sitting at home with nothing to do. Here are a dozen ideas for fun in the Rockford area. You can always find more on our events page. Find crafty gifts for the holidays. Crafters and artists...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters Are Battling A Structure Fire Near South Beloit
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident on the East Side
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
Record warmth likely Thursday, temperature crash to follow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From a temperature standpoint, November’s off to one heck of a start!. For the fourth time in the month’s first nine days, temperatures reached the 70s over the Stateline, and we’re sure to make it five out of ten Thursday!. Like most things,...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near a Local School
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Police determine threat against Harlem High School ‘not credible’
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem High School says it has increased its police presence at the school on Wednesday after receiving a tip about a possible threat. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Jeremy Bois said on Tuesday night the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous text tip with a “vague reference […]
Des Plaines soldier killed during Korean War to have remains buried in Belvidere, Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) – The remains of a Soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried in Illinois Thursday. Services for Army Corporal William M. Zoellick will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery. Zoellick, a Des Plaines native, served as a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action in 1950, at the age of 18, and died in 1951 at a POW camp, according to a Cost Performance Visibility Framework (CPVF) report provided to the United Nations Command. During Operation Glory, North Korea returned remains reportedly recovered from Pyoktong -...
Here’s what Thanksgiving turkeys cost at Rockford’s major grocery stores
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means shoppers who haven’t snagged a turkey yet are starting to get pressed for time. And because of the avian bird flu, supplies across the country are down by 2%, which means prices are are up slightly. Last year, the average price was about […]
Illinois soldier buried more than 70 years after dying in Korean War
CHICAGO (CBS) – A soldier from Des Plaines received a proper burial on Thursday, decades after he was killed during the Korean War.Army Corporal William M. Zoellick went missing in North Korea in November of 1950 when he was only 18 years old.Zoellick died months later at a prisoner camp. His remains were sent back to the U.S., but could not be identified.That was until a recent effort using dental records and DNA helped identify the remains. They were buried on Thursday in Belvidere, near Rockford.The U.S. Army said more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With injuries Near the Downtown Rockford, Earlier Today
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Cold case: The gruesome Rockford murder of Rosemary Peterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 3000 block of Edelweiss Road was quiet and uneventful during the daylight hours of Dec. 4, 1979. That all changed at 11:30 p.m., when two young girls who lived in a small duplex heard people fighting inside the adjoining apartment. The girls knew the couple next door, a 23-year-old man named […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Shots Fired, Possible Shooting Victim in Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers traveling near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford Thursday evening to find an alternate route, as they investigate a car crash. It appears two cars collided on the southeast side of the city. Police say it happened at about 7 p.m. It’s...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Investigating A Shots Fired Incident Near A Local Park
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Comments / 0