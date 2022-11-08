Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to dangerous Baker Mayfield moment
The Carolina Panthers were able to get a big victory on Thursday night over the Atlanta Falcons, which led to a dangerous moment involving Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was the backup quarterback behind P.J. Walker in the game, but that didn’t stop him from being extremely pumped up following the victory.
Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders officially hit rock bottom in Week 10 loss
A lot has been made about Josh McDaniels’ performance as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach in his first season
thecomeback.com
New details emerge around Colts’ Jeff Saturday hiring
Jim Irsay has been widely criticized for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and that’s before critics even heard the full story. According to NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Colts owner made the hire “over the advice of his team’s top executives, who tried to talk Irsay out of it.”
thecomeback.com
NFL world laughs at Marcus Mariota’s all-time blooper
Things were already going poorly for Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The veteran quarterback made several errant passes that raised eyebrows around the NFL world. However, one throw in particular from Mariota has drawn attention to his poor decision-making and created some laughs on social media.
Dolphins' running game contributes as Miami tops Cleveland to improve to 7-3 at the bye week
MIAMI GARDENS– Mike McDaniel could’ve kept calling his running backs number all day long Sunday. Probably would've worked, too. It was the type of rushing performance he had been waiting on and dreaming about since he first got to Miami. And after nine, frustrating, slow weeks where his team couldn’t get a whole lot going on the ground, it all came together during Miami’s 39-17 win against the Browns at Hard Rock Stadium. ...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news
Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to horrific facemask in Alabama-Ole Miss game
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart avoided injury Saturday against Alabama after being dragged down by his facemask in a scary play. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got an open rush on Dart in the third quarter, then grabbed Dart’s facemask. Turner held on, pulling Dart’s head around almost 360 degrees before his helmet came spinning off.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Tom Brady’s epic gaffe
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany on Sunday and fans have already been able to witness something very few American NFL fans have ever been able to see live. They saw Tom Brady be part of an interception where he wasn’t the quarterback.
Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah has torn triceps, will miss rest of season
MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah suffered a torn triceps in the 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns and will miss the remainder of the season, a league source confirmed Sunday night. Ogbah left the game in the second quarter and was originally listed as questionable to return but ruled out during halftime. ...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones compares pursuing Odell Beckham to Deion Sanders
While Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision about where he will play this year, if he plays at all, one thing is certain. It seems like he is leaning toward the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboy players and executives have been doing their best to try to pursue Beckham...
thecomeback.com
NFL Network analyst crushes Jim Irsay on hiring
After the Indianapolis Colts announced that they were installing ESPN’s Jeff Saturday as their interim coach for the rest of the season, NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt wondered if ESPN talent would be able to criticize the decision. They’ve certainly proven that they can, but another NFL Network on-air personality also proved he has no problem going all-in on team owner Jim Irsay and the decision.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Bill Cowher’s strong Jeff Saturday criticism
Bill Cowher didn’t mince words on Sunday. The CBS Sports analyst and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach took aim at how the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Cowher isn’t the first to criticize or even discuss owner Jim Irsay and the Colts this...
thecomeback.com
Richard Sherman offers brutal critique of Marcus Mariota
Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers will not go down as a career highlight for Marcus Mariota. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback struggled mightily against Carolina with multiple questionable decisions. Those poor decisions were highlighted by a horrible interception in the second quarter to Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn in...
thecomeback.com
Chargers make huge decision with former first rounder
In 2019, the Los Angeles Chargers used a first-round pick on Jerry Tillery, a defensive lineman out of Notre Dame. Now, not even four full seasons later, the Chargers and Tillery are going their separate ways. The Chargers announced that they waived Tillery on Thursday. General Manager Tom Telesco also...
thecomeback.com
Desmond Howard knows who Nebraska should hire
The Nebraska Cornhuskers‘ permanent head coaching job is still up for grabs but the school hasn’t seemed to narrow it down to one particular coach. Like Auburn and other schools with job openings, one name that keeps popping up is Deion Sanders. But it seems Coach Prime has no interest in the Nebraska job, so where do the Cornhuskers turn to next? ESPN’s Desmond Howard says that they should turn to former NFL coach Matt Rhule.
thecomeback.com
Major Josh Allen injury update revealed
The Buffalo Bills face the Minnesota Vikings in a potential Super Bowl matchup on Sunday. All eyes have been focused on the right elbow of Bills quarterback Josh Allen after last week’s loss to the New York Jets. An injury to Allen’s throwing arm has had him listed as “questionable” heading into the showdown.
thecomeback.com
Kirk Herbstreit reveals reason for Alabama struggles
It’s safe to say that the Alabama Crimson Tide have not looked quite as dominant this season as they have in past years as they’re on pace to miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time ever after losing games to the Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers.
Ask Ellis: Is it wrong that I like when the Bears lose?
In this edition of 670’s advice column, Cam Ellis dives into whether it’s OK for Bears fans to enjoy when the team suffers a heartbreaking loss amid a rebuilding season.
thecomeback.com
Cardinals, Rams get big QB news ahead of Week 10 matchup
If you were hoping to see a quarterback battle of Kyler Murray against Matthew Stafford during Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, you may end up being disappointed. A report came out on Saturday night expressing doubt that either starting quarterback will be in action.
thecomeback.com
NFL’s top stars swarm Twitter to demand grass fields
NFL players have been asking the league for years to scrap artificial turf in favor of grass playing fields, but they turned up the heat Saturday. Many prominent NFL players tweeted their support of grass fields, prompting an NFL response Saturday evening. Among the stars tweeting about the issue were...
Comments / 0