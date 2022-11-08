SNL Vet Heeding The Call For WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness Spinoff

Of all the upcoming Marvel TV shows , Agatha: Coven of Chaos is one that really seems to have piqued fans’ interest. The WandaVision spinoff (which was previously subtitled House of Harkness ) will mark the return of Kathryn Hahn’s titular witch, and she won’t be alone when she reappears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’ll be joined by a host of new characters, and the show has been stacking its cast as of late. There are some notable names in the mix, and it would appear that a Saturday Night Live alum has now heeded the call for the supernatural-based installment.

Sasheer Zamata has reportedly been cast for a role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos . The news comes courtesy of Deadline , who could not confirm who she’ll be playing. That’s not shocking, of course, as Marvel Studios typically keeps things under wraps when it comes to its productions. Shortly after the news broke, Zamata herself confirmed she joined the show by tweeting a reaction to the report. The star simply said, “MY ACTUAL DREAM,” and I think most of us would feel the same if we were in her shoes.

Sasheer Zamata has built a solid resume since finishing out her three-year stint on SNL , which concluded in 2017. She appeared on episodes of Tracy Morgan’s TBS comedy The Last O.G. before landing a starring role on the Hulu comedy Woke , which ended after two seasons earlier this year. She also filmed a stand-up comedy special this year, which is set to premiere sometime in 2023. Right now, Zamata is a series regular on the ABC sitcom Home Economics , which is currently in its third season. The actress also has another tie to Marvel’s TV branch, as she’s part of the voice cast of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur , another 2023 release.

The Sleight alum is a solid addition to the already impressive cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos , which is being written by WandaVision ’s Jac Schaeffer. Agatha Harkness actress Kathryn Hahn will also be joined by Joe Locke of Netflix’s Heartstopper as well as The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza , who’s rumored to be playing the show’s antagonist. Additionally, the series will see Emma Caufield reprise her role as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones from WV , and Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia are reportedly attached as well. Deadline’s recent report also alleged that comedian Eric André was approached as well. I don’t know about you, but I’m here for this comedic cavalcade of talent.

While story details on Coven of Chaos have yet to be revealed, one might assume that it takes place sometime after the events of its parent show. But by the end of that series, Agatha found herself trapped in her “Agnes” persona by newly dubbed Scarlet witch Wanda Maximoff. Speculation amongst MCU fans is currently running rampant and, as you’d expect, Kathryn Hahn is already getting Mephisto questions .

If Jac Schaeffer can recreate the same levels of fantasy, intrigue and humor that were present in her first MCU venture, this offshoot should be entertaining. There are still a number of unknowns here, but the castings of Sasheer Zamata and the others are enough to make one hopeful about what’s to come.

As you wait for more information on Agatha: Coven of Chaos , do yourself a favor and check out the character's MCU debut by streaming WandaVision with a Disney+ subscription .