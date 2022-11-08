ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

SNL Vet Heeding The Call For WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness Spinoff

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgqwL_0j3IrqGB00

Of all the upcoming Marvel TV shows , Agatha: Coven of Chaos is one that really seems to have piqued fans’ interest. The WandaVision spinoff (which was previously subtitled House of Harkness ) will mark the return of Kathryn Hahn’s titular witch, and she won’t be alone when she reappears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’ll be joined by a host of new characters, and the show has been stacking its cast as of late. There are some notable names in the mix, and it would appear that a Saturday Night Live alum has now heeded the call for the supernatural-based installment.

Sasheer Zamata has reportedly been cast for a role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos . The news comes courtesy of Deadline , who could not confirm who she’ll be playing. That’s not shocking, of course, as Marvel Studios typically keeps things under wraps when it comes to its productions. Shortly after the news broke, Zamata herself confirmed she joined the show by tweeting a reaction to the report. The star simply said, “MY ACTUAL DREAM,” and I think most of us would feel the same if we were in her shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnBgX_0j3IrqGB00

(Image credit: NBC)

Sasheer Zamata has built a solid resume since finishing out her three-year stint on SNL , which concluded in 2017. She appeared on episodes of Tracy Morgan’s TBS comedy The Last O.G. before landing a starring role on the Hulu comedy Woke , which ended after two seasons earlier this year. She also filmed a stand-up comedy special this year, which is set to premiere sometime in 2023. Right now, Zamata is a series regular on the ABC sitcom Home Economics , which is currently in its third season. The actress also has another tie to Marvel’s TV branch, as she’s part of the voice cast of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur , another 2023 release.

The Sleight alum is a solid addition to the already impressive cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos , which is being written by WandaVision ’s Jac Schaeffer. Agatha Harkness actress Kathryn Hahn will also be joined by Joe Locke of Netflix’s Heartstopper as well as The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza , who’s rumored to be playing the show’s antagonist. Additionally, the series will see Emma Caufield reprise her role as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones from WV , and Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia are reportedly attached as well. Deadline’s recent report also alleged that comedian Eric André was approached as well. I don’t know about you, but I’m here for this comedic cavalcade of talent.

While story details on Coven of Chaos have yet to be revealed, one might assume that it takes place sometime after the events of its parent show. But by the end of that series, Agatha found herself trapped in her “Agnes” persona by newly dubbed Scarlet witch Wanda Maximoff. Speculation amongst MCU fans is currently running rampant and, as you’d expect, Kathryn Hahn is already getting Mephisto questions .

If Jac Schaeffer can recreate the same levels of fantasy, intrigue and humor that were present in her first MCU venture, this offshoot should be entertaining. There are still a number of unknowns here, but the castings of Sasheer Zamata and the others are enough to make one hopeful about what’s to come.

As you wait for more information on Agatha: Coven of Chaos , do yourself a favor and check out the character’s MCU debut by streaming WandaVision with a Disney+ subscription . You can also check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for more viewing options.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Chris Rock Is Teaming With Netflix For New, First-Of-Its-Kind Comedy Special

Since becoming primarily a streaming service, Netflix has worked to constantly evolve. After originally having a library of only licenced titles, they started producing original content – and since then there has been a great deal of experimentation when it comes to unrolling content. One thing that we haven't seen Netflix pull off to date is a live event, but now the company is giving that a go as part of their partnership with stand-up comedy legend Chris Rock.
Cinemablend

Sylvester Stallone Reveals ‘Sad’ Update About Friendship With Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

For decades two of the biggest names in action movies (perhaps only rivaled by the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger) were Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis. The two may have rivaled each other at the box office, but they were, in reality, close friends and, at one point, business partners. That was, of course, before the Willis family's heartbreaking announcement that the actor was retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia. In a recent career-spanning interview, Stallone gave a sad update about his friendship with Willis.
Cinemablend

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Speaks Out In Defense Of Jennifer Aniston After Friends Star Shares IVF Challenges

For literal decades, during Friends' Must-See era and beyond, tabloids seemed to be unendingly obsessed with whether or not Jennifer Aniston was pregnant, or if she would ever be with child. The Morning Show star recently opened up about her struggles with having kids and all of the misconceptions that came with her presumed decision not to become a mother. She received support from many following the candid interview, and one of the women who stood solidly in Aniston’s corner was Kaley Cuoco, who defended the actress amid her own recently announced pregnancy.
Cinemablend

The Crown Season 5’s Queen Elizabeth Actress Shares Thoughts On People ‘Feeling Sensitive’ About The New Episodes

It seems there has always been an air of sensitivity surrounding the Netflix historical drama The Crown. However, between Queen Elizabeth II passing in September, and the detailing of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' turbulent divorce in Season 5 of The Crown, it makes sense why people would be a bit more sensitive over the latest season, and the actress playing the queen this season gets it.
Cinemablend

Animated Batman Icon Kevin Conroy Is Dead At 66, Read Mark Hamill's Touching Tribute

Throughout the multiverse of DC movies and TV shows, the heroes of the Justice League have taken on many forms and faces. One of the most powerful examples of was someone whose face wasn't seen through his work: Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy. Through his roles of Bruce Wayne and Batman, the actor established an animated incarnation of a well-known hero that rose above many or all others, depending on who you ask. It’s a legacy that’s remembered bittersweetly today, as it’s been reported the actor has passed away at the age of 66, and former co-star Mark Hamill is among those who are mourning.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy