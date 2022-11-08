ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Philly fans cheer for Cowboys loss to Packers at 76ers game

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead for the first time in franchise history, falling to the Green Bay Packers in overtime, 31-28. And if there's anything the maniacs in Philadelphia love more than a Cowboys' loss, it's a Dallas loss that comes with an epic collapse, as was the case on Sunday.
