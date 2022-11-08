Read full article on original website
Byron rallies for quarterfinal win against Reed-Custer
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Byron’s football team is headed back to the Class 3A semifinals once again. The Tigers tore a page out of last season, by rallying for a clutch quarterfinal win over Braidwood Reed-Custer 32-27 Saturday afternoon. The Tigers trailed with under two minutes to play 27-25, but they got good field position on a […]
Longtime local radio personality passes away
PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
Northwestern looks to build off strong start, hosts No. Illinois
Although Northwestern and Northern Illinois are located approximately 75 miles apart, the Wildcats and Huskies rarely take advantage of their
Grateful Illinois Mom Honors Teacher with a Classroom We’ve Never Heard Of
The letter this mom wrote to us praised a Rockford 'Calm Classroom' teacher for how safe and loved this very specialized classroom makes her daughter feel. Our regular weekly segment honoring teachers, 97ZOK Teacher Of The Week, included details on an unheard-of type of classroom, at least for me it was.
Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
Illinois soldier buried more than 70 years after dying in Korean War
CHICAGO (CBS) – A soldier from Des Plaines received a proper burial on Thursday, decades after he was killed during the Korean War.Army Corporal William M. Zoellick went missing in North Korea in November of 1950 when he was only 18 years old.Zoellick died months later at a prisoner camp. His remains were sent back to the U.S., but could not be identified.That was until a recent effort using dental records and DNA helped identify the remains. They were buried on Thursday in Belvidere, near Rockford.The U.S. Army said more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker's fatal fall into molten ore at Mapleton, Illinois facility
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria
Belvidere veteran laid to rest after 72 years missing in action
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Korean War veteran has been laid to rest in Belvidere, 72 years after he went missing. Arthur Zoellick said it was an emotional day when, last week, he learned that the remains of his uncle were found. U.S. Army Corporal William Zoellick, 18, disappeared in November 1950. He was listed […]
RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side
Structure Fire on the East side
RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
Illinois Restaurants Offering Free Meals and Special Deals for Veterans Day
Many restaurants and businesses throughout Illinois are offering special meals and deals for Veterans today, and although free food and special savings may never appropriately express our gratitude to the brave servicemen and women in our country, it's a great start. Rockford Area Restaurant Offering Special Veterans Day Deals. My...
UPDATE: Coroner confirms missing Peoria teen found dead
UPDATE (8:38 p.m.) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. Harwood released the following statement to 25 News:. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of...
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
Des Plaines soldier killed during Korean War to have remains buried in Belvidere, Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) – The remains of a Soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried in Illinois Thursday. Services for Army Corporal William M. Zoellick will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery. Zoellick, a Des Plaines native, served as a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action in 1950, at the age of 18, and died in 1951 at a POW camp, according to a Cost Performance Visibility Framework (CPVF) report provided to the United Nations Command. During Operation Glory, North Korea returned remains reportedly recovered from Pyoktong -...
UPDATE: State Police say 8 vehicles damaged in crash that snarled rush hour traffic on eastbound I-74 in Peoria
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) - Illinois State Police said the massive traffic backup on eastbound I-74 happened when a truck-tractor semi-trailer hit the underside of the Broadway Street overpass just before 4:15 p.m. Police said seven other vehicles were damaged from debris on the roadway. No one was hurt, according to...
Bloomington's Fort Jesse Road water pump, generator project could cost more than $1.5M
The Bloomington City Council will hear Monday about the city's annual comprehensive financial report, and its related audit. Also at the meeting, the council is expected to vote on a water pump station generator project topping $1.5 million, and a $200,000 plan to improve the Bloomington Police Department’s ventilation system.
You can help: The Rockford Rescue Mission is in need of supplies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rescue Mission says it is in need of essential products to help the area’s most vulnerable residents. The Mission says it is in need of donations of shampoo, soap, and laundry detergent. In the past two weeks, the Mission says it has been serving over 500 meals a day. […]
