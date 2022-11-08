ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Byron rallies for quarterfinal win against Reed-Custer

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Byron’s football team is headed back to the Class 3A semifinals once again. The Tigers tore a page out of last season, by rallying for a clutch quarterfinal win over Braidwood Reed-Custer 32-27 Saturday afternoon. The Tigers trailed with under two minutes to play 27-25, but they got good field position on a […]
BYRON, IL
1470 WMBD

Longtime local radio personality passes away

PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois soldier buried more than 70 years after dying in Korean War

CHICAGO (CBS) – A soldier from Des Plaines received a proper burial on Thursday, decades after he was killed during the Korean War.Army Corporal William M. Zoellick went missing in North Korea in November of 1950 when he was only 18 years old.Zoellick died months later at a prisoner camp. His remains were sent back to the U.S., but could not be identified.That was until a recent effort using dental records and DNA helped identify the remains. They were buried on Thursday in Belvidere, near Rockford.The U.S. Army said more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
DES PLAINES, IL
1470 WMBD

Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side

RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.

RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
ROCKFORD, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Coroner confirms missing Peoria teen found dead

UPDATE (8:38 p.m.) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. Harwood released the following statement to 25 News:. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of...
PEORIA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…

RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

