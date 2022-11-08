Facial recognition data reveals who's smiling (and who's not) in Colorado

File photo. Photo Credit: eyecrave productions (iStock).

If you were thinking the development of facial recognition technology had the sole purpose of allowing companies and governments to spy on the public, think again. It can also be used to determine the mood shown on a face captured in any given image, thus allowing us to know what parts of the country are the happiest places to be.

A company called HouseFresh recently used Microsoft’s facial recognition API, Azure, to analyze a database of Instagram selfies from every state, as well as the 100 most populated U.S. cities. In doing so, they were able to determine which places around the country smile the most and which places around the country are the happiest – a distinction made because, in their words, "not every smile indicates happiness, and not every happy person smiles."

An example that shows how this technology works to analyze an image is shown below:

Graphic by HouseFresh. Shared via a Creative Commons Liscense.

After analyzing images around the United States, HouseFresh determined that those in Colorado were the 7th 'most smiley' nationwide, smiling 66.2 percent of the time in local photographs. That's not as high as 1st place Utah's 70.78 percent, but it's more than double California's last place 32.41 percent.

Meanwhile, in terms of happiness – a rating that took more than just the average smile into account, Colorado ranked 3rd, with a happiness score of 71.74 (out of 100). Utah ranked 1st in happiness, with a score of 74.49, and California again ranked last, with a score of 38.37.

While Colorado, as a whole, is very smiley and happy when compared to its peers, there's a drop-off when it comes to the Centennial State's cities.

Denver ranked 16th in terms of happiness, with a happiness score of 61.11 – much lower than the statewide score of 71.74. Colorado Springs was even lower, with a score of 53.47 and a rank of 54th.

In terms of smiles, neither of the two Colorado cities large enough to fall in the country's 100 most populated spots even made the top 20.

Denver ranked 21st, with local photos capturing smilers 55.91 percent of the time, and Colorado Springs ranked 52nd, with those in local photos smiling 50.39 percent of the time – a big drop from the 66.2 percent statewide number.

Perhaps those that escape the city life simply have more to smile about.

Despite California's low overall ranking, the happiest city in the country was determined to be Concord, California, with a happiness score of 79.14 (of 100). The least happy city was determined to be Detroit, with a happiness score of 27.73 – a major drop-off from the second-least happy city, Chicago, which scored 37.9.

In terms of smiles, Concordians were also the smiliest, smiling 74.41 percent of the time, while those in Detroit smiled the least – just 23.04 percent of the time.

Do you think these happiness and smile ratings are representative of life in Colorado? Why do you think there's such a big drop-off when it comes to Colorado's two largest cities? Let us know in the comments.

Curious to see more rankings and learn more about the unique methodology used to make these determinations? Click here.