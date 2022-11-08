Bobbi Buchli's slim lead grows over Bill Spence for open seat on Gilbert's Town Council

Bobbi Buchli's lead grew over Bill Spence in runoff for an open seat on Gilbert's Town Council after nearly all remaining votes were counted Monday.

At last count, Buchli led by nearly 1,100 votes, by a 51-49% margin over Spence. More than 109,000 ballots have been counted.

Full election results may not be available for several days.

Countywide, between about 5,000 and 14,500 miscellaneous batches of votes still remain to be counted. It's unknown how many are in Gilbert.

Spence told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday Nov. 8 he remained cautiously optimistic on the results as votes continue to be tallied. "I'm pleased with what we're seeing but there are a ton of votes out there," he said.

Meanwhile, Buchli said she is confident she'll pull forward as more votes cast on Tuesday are counted. "I really think that I'm going to win," she said.

Spence is a retired Naval lieutenant commander and nuclear engineering officer who served as an appointed Town Council member in 2020. Buchli is a real estate broker.

Gilbert voters settled most of the council races in August's primary election , giving outright wins to incumbent Yung Koprowski and newcomers Chuck Bongiovanni and Jim Torgeson.

Once Tuesday's race is decided, three new Town Council members will be seated in January as incumbents Lauren Hendrix and Aimee Yentes did not seek reelection and appointed Councilmember Scott September lost in August.

Candidate Q&A: Gilbert candidates talk housing, water and transportation

