Bethlehem Academy falls 3-1 in section title match to M-C Cougars

Bethlehem Academy dropped a heartbreaker in a 3-1 match loss in the Section 1A championship match to the Mabel-Canton Cougars Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Mabel-Canton won with set scores of 25-22, 30-32, 25-14 and 25-21. Senior Kate Trump made the All-State team for Class A in the campaign.

Bethlehem Academy coach Christine Bothun said they knew it would be a tough match and that 5-foot-10 freshman Kinley Soiney “out of the middle was their go-to attacker.”

“We prepared in practice, knowing that that was coming. We had a lot of errors and I think that’s what hurt us the most in that game,” she said.

An overall intense start to the day’s matches, it was hard-fought with a very close first set throughout. Though the Cardinals never led the first set, they never trailed by more than five, and closed to within two points at the end, 22-24 but took the early loss.

BA had 11 kills in the first set, including two by junior Sydney Dienst, four by senior Kate Trump and three by senior Lindsay Hanson.

In the second set, the Cougars and Cardinals traded short scoring runs, until a 13-13 tie, then the Cougars went on a 4-1 run before senior Jaden Lang took to serve. The Cardinals ran off eight points, with three kills by Dienst, two by senior Lindsay Hanson and one by sophomore Anna DeMars to take a 22-18 lead. BA then went up 23-19 and the Cougars then scored three points to make it 23-22 BA in the lead.

The Cardinals scored on a net call to go up by two, then the Cougars won back the serve on a long serve by BA, and scored on a kill to tie the set at 24-24.

Trump had a kill for the 25th point to take the lead, Mabel-Canton tied it again. Trump had a kill for the 26th BA point. M-C tied it at 26 with an OB shot by BA and took the lead 27-26 on a kill. Trump tied it at again, at 27 with a kill for Bethlehem Academy and M-C scored to lead 28-27. Lang then had a kill to tie it at 28-28 and M-C’s Saijal Slafter hit a kill to put the Cougars up at 29-28. Hanson had kills to end consecutive volleys to tie it and then put the Cardinals up 30-29. The Cougars tied it again, at 30-30 before Bethlehem Academy took the final two points for the win, with a kill block by Dienst and kill by Trump for 32-30 set win.

The Cardinals came out flat in the third set and after kills by Trump and Lang put them on the board, trailing 4-2, the Cougars worked to an 11-3 lead. By the time BA had 10 points, on a Trump kill, the Cougars had 18, then cruised ahead for a 25-16 set, to go up 2-1.

BA went up 3-0 in the fourth set with a block then a kill by Dienst, and then a kill, before Cougar freshman Kinley Soiney hit a kill shot long. But the Cougars ended three straight volleys with kills, and a wide return by BA gave them a 4-3 lead. The Cougars took a 9-5 lead but the score stayed close and the lead changed until the Cougars tied it at 15, 16, 18 and 19 before BA took a 21-19 lead after two kills.

BA then gave up the serve on a long serve, and the Cougars scored five straight for the set win, 25-21, and the match.

Lindsay Hanson led attacks, going 59 for 63 with 16 kills. Hanson was also five for five setting with three assists and was nine for 10 serving. Hason also had four solo blocks, seven assist blocks, one ace block and 16 digs.

Jaden Lang was 21 for 25 attacking with seven kills. Lang led serving, going 19 for 19 with one ace. She also had one solo block, five assist blocks and eight digs.

Kate Trump was 51 for 58 attacking with a team-high 21 kills. Trump was 13 for 15 serving and had one solo block, two assist blocks and a team-high 31 digs.

Anna DeMars was 16 for 20 in attacks with eight kills. DeMars also had three assist blocks, one ace block and five digs.

Sydney Dienst was 33 for 36 in attacks with 10 kills. Dienst was also 15 for 16 serving and had two solo blocks, two assist blocks, three ace blocks and 11 digs.

Reagan Kangas was five for five attacking with one kill. Kangas led the team in setting, going 202 for 205 with 59 assists. She was also 12 for 12 serving and had one solo block, one ace block and 18 digs.

Anna Cohen was two for two setting with one assist. Cohen was 14 for 15 serving with one ace and had 10 digs.

Karlie DeGrood had two digs. Claire Wisdo had 18 digs. Wisdo was one for one setting. Anna Tobin had 12 digs. Tobin was one for one setting with one assist. Josie Rose had one assist block and one ace block.

“They worked hard. We did make adjustments,” she said. “We tried making adjustments to help throw them out of system more. And I think there were times it did, but then we needed that reset ability and I think we didn’t always get that.”

Coach Bothun said “there were some great moments in the game. We got some nice, good blocks.”

“We quickened up our offense throughout this season so I think that was something we needed to utilize more today than we did,” she said.

“I’m very proud of them,” she said. “I’m proud of the season that we had. It’s just a tough way to end it.”

“It was tough. I feel like we fought hard. The third set wasn’t fantastic, but the rest of the sets, I feel like we pushed. We played hard,” Bothun said. “We got off to a slow start in a few of the sets. I think that hurt.”

“But I am proud of them. They’re a great group of girls and we’re really going to miss our seniors,” she said.