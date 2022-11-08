Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
John Cook’s breakdown of No. 1 recruiting class includes comparison to Jordan Larson
The most accurate evaluation of college volleyball recruiting classes comes after the recruits play in college matches for a few years. But the first evaluation comes now, and PrepVolleyball.com considers the group Nebraska signed Wednesday the No. 1 recruiting class in the sport for 2023. Husker coach John Cook, of...
No. 2 Stanford women easily defeat Portland 87-47
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just four games into the season, guard Haley Jones feels like No. 2 Stanford is on the right path. Jones had 17 points and Cameron Brink added 12 to help No. 2 Stanford rout Portland 87-47 on Sunday. “I think it’s coming along great. It starts with our off-the-court chemistry and that’s great so far. And I think on the court we’re just continuing to get better,” Jones said. “It is also only November, there are things that we need to work on, but I think we have great communication, we’re great listening to one another and we’re playing with a lot of energy out there.” Stanford (4-0), which led by as many as 43 points, has not lost to a West Coast Conference team since falling at Gonzaga in 2018.
Watch: former UGA WR A.J. Green makes acrobatic TD catch
The Arizona Cardinals got a much needed win over the Los Angeles Rams. Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver A.J. Green scored his first touchdown of the 2022 NFL season in acrobatic fashion in Arizona’s win. Let’s take a look at Green’s incredible touchdown pass:. Green displays excellent...
Comments / 0