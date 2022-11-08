FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Becoming more athletic was a goal, setting a recruiting plan in motion. The secondary gain from the players Colorado State's women's basketball program added was the waves of talent it could now bring to the floor. They used to play fast, now they could play faster. And they could do it longer, because there were more of them able to keep up the pace.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO