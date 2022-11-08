Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
csurams.com
Wilson Adds a Pair of Top Golfers to Men’s Program
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Head coach Michael Wilson welcomes a pair of top junior golfers to the Ram Family with the signing of Jake Rodgers and Derek Lekkerkerk. The duo makes their way to Fort Collins from the Pacific Northwest in Oregon and Idaho, respectively. Jake Rodgers | Mulino,...
csurams.com
Rams Head to Albuquerque for NCAA Mountain Regional
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Coming off an extraordinarily successful Mountain West Championship performance, the Colorado State cross country program is looking to keep its momentum going as the Rams head to Albuquerque, N.M., to partake in the NCAA Mountain Regional on Friday morning. The women will start the day...
csurams.com
Memorable Moments: 47th Meeting Led to Conference Title
The Border War is among us and after 123 years of fighting, the war rages on between the two schools. Another battle for the Bronze Boot, another running of the game ball and whether the two teams are at the top or at the bottom of the standings, every game has meaning.
csurams.com
Rams Begin Weekend Hosting Montana
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Looking for a Friday night activity? Colorado State women's basketball will start the weekend hosting Montana starting at 5:00 p.m., in the first game of the evening. Friday will feature a double shot of basketball, as the men's program hosts Southeastern Louisiana following at 7:30 p.m.
csurams.com
Rams Continue Homestand Against Southeastern Louisiana
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Coming off a last-second shot to win their season opener, Colorado State men's basketball hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Friday inside Moby Arena. The game is a part of a doubleheader with the women's team. Tip off is set for 7:30 pm. Fans are encouraged to...
csurams.com
Kara Kaneshiro Joins Women’s Golf Program
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State women's golf welcomes another Hawaiian to its roster with the signing of Kara Kaneshiro. The Honolulu native is one of the best women's golfers in the state of Hawaii. "We are so excited to officially welcome Kara to our Ram family. Kara has...
csurams.com
Rams Host New Mexico and Air Force in Final Home Series
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State volleyball team will play its last home series of the regular season this week as the Rams host New Mexico Thursday and Air Force Saturday. Coming off a tough two-loss weekend on the road, the Rams are ready to get settled back into their home court at Moby Arena as they continue to stay in the hunt for a regular season Mountain West title.
csurams.com
Rams Sign Wisconsin Freshman
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State head coach Ryun Williams announced the addition of Avree Antony to continue her career at CSU following high school graduation. "The Rams are extremely excited to add Avree Antony to our women's basketball program," said Williams. "Avree is a competitive, tough-minded young lady who has a very talented skillset. Her ability to get to the basket and to score at all three levels is going to be exciting to coach."
csurams.com
Rams Sign Middle Blocker and Outside Hitter to 2022 Signing Class
Colorado State volleyball announced Thursday the addition of Kekua Richards and Taylor Pagan to the continue their volleyball career apart of the Ram family following high school graduation. "Our '23 signees are a great combination of athleticism and great spirit and personality. I think they are a great fit for...
csurams.com
Rams Roll To Season-Opening Victory
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Becoming more athletic was a goal, setting a recruiting plan in motion. The secondary gain from the players Colorado State's women's basketball program added was the waves of talent it could now bring to the floor. They used to play fast, now they could play faster. And they could do it longer, because there were more of them able to keep up the pace.
csurams.com
Horton Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - The Mountain West's leader in receiving yards (797) , receptions (50), touchdowns (6), and receiving yards per game (88.6) is now the newest member of the Biletnikoff Award Watch List as Tory Horton was added to the group on Wednesday. Given to the nation's top pass...
csurams.com
Rivera Nails Game-Winner in Season Opener
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Considering the offseason, being down 11 at half, then going to an 11-point lead, then finding the game tied with 7.3 seconds remaining, Monday's season opening scenario wasn't the most adversity Niko Medved's team has faced. And with the game which seemed at hand, Colorado...
porchdrinking.com
Epic Brewing Announces Closure of Denver Taproom & Brewery
After nine years of operating as one of the pioneer breweries in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, Epic Brewing will close its Denver location before the end of the year. Opening just a year after River North Brewery, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, and Black Shirt Brewery, Epic Brewing joined a groundswell of craft beer producers to transform the North side of Denver into one of the most heavily saturated craft brewery neighborhoods in the country.
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location
DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Boulder Clarion
Remembering Andy Clark of Moxie Bread Co.
“I dream about bread,” Andy Clark, owner of Moxie Bread Co., told Boulder Weekly food editor John Lehndorff in 2016 when the bakery was just a year old. Clark’s dreams grew as the bakery expanded from its original Louisville location into North Boulder and then Lyons. His European-style treats netted him two James Beard Award nominations and a spot on foodandwine.com’s list of the best bread in Colorado.
2 Colorado properties ranked best winter resorts in world
If you are planning a winter adventure for your family, you might not even need to leave Colorado.
Comfort Food Alert: Colorado’s Getting Another Great Mac & Cheese Joint
Mac & cheese is great comfort food anytime of the year, but it's when the weather start getting "wintery" that Coloradans taste buds light up tot the idea, more. The state's getting another great place to go to get some. Maybe it's that the idea of having some mac &...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
