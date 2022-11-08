Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) that it is joining Swiss FinTech Komgo’s trade finance platform. Bladex said in a press release that it is the first Latin American bank to join the Komgo platform, which enables companies to send authenticated messages and conduct transactions. The bank said the new alliance will increase its capabilities to foster international trade in the region as many of its existing clients and partners already use Komgo.

2 DAYS AGO