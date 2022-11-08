Read full article on original website
Related
More Than 130 FTX Group Companies File for Bankruptcy
FTX Group companies have filed for bankruptcy protection after a tumultuous week that included news of a liquidity crisis, investigations by United States regulators and the swift cancellation of a possible acquisition by rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The FTX Group companies beginning voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. include...
Report: Binance ‘Likely’ to End Potential Deal to Acquire FTX
Shortly after beginning its due diligence, cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly “likely” to end the potential deal to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX. Binance was “taken aback” by what it found, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Nov. 9), citing an unnamed source. In a...
FTX Deal Collapse Shines Light on Shaky Crypto Ecosystem
Binance seemingly smelled blood in the water in its move to snap up its key, struggling rival, FTX. And now the deal is done — as in dead, not to be consummated. What comes next for FTX is an open question. What comes next for crypto may be chaotic.
Report: SEC and CFTC Investigating Crypto Exchanges FTX and FTX US
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are reportedly investigating the FTX cryptocurrency exchange companies on a number of fronts. The regulators are looking at possible mishandling of customer funds by FTX.com, the crypto lending activities of FTX US, and the relationships between FTX.com...
FTX Blowup May Force Banks and VC to Retreat from Crypto Plans
The FTX blowup and bankruptcy will reshape the crypto industry. That much is certain. It’s unclear where the next shoes will drop and whether the ripple effects will extend to the traditional financial sector. The hit to banks’ and investment firms’ balance sheets may be limited; the hit to...
Coinbase Cuts 60 in Recruiting and Onboarding Teams
After making job cuts that totaled 18% of its full-time workforce in June, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced another 60 layoffs. These staff reductions are limited to the company’s recruiting and institutional onboarding teams, as the company has lower planned hiring needs and has completed its institutional onboarding backlog, Coinbase Director of Corporate & Global Communications Elliott Suthers said in a statement emailed to PYMNTS on Thursday (Nov. 10).
Crypto-Linked Equities Lose $10B in Value as Market Plummets
In the wake of recent news around cryptocurrency exchange FTX, not only has the crypto industry’s image taken a hit, but crypto-linked equities have reportedly lost $10 billion in value. Many crypto-linked stocks tumbled this week as investors were rattled by the news of FTX’s troubles and then by...
Egyptian B2B eCommerce Platform SPEED Acquired by X-ERA
The UAE-based logistics tech company X-ERA has completed its takeover of the Egyptian business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform SPEED, Martechvibe reported Thursday (Nov. 10). The Emirati logistics firm will now retool the SPEED platform to create a better user experience for its customers, mostly small and medium-sized grocery retailers. X-ERA is...
Bladex Joins Komgo Trade Finance Platform
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) that it is joining Swiss FinTech Komgo’s trade finance platform. Bladex said in a press release that it is the first Latin American bank to join the Komgo platform, which enables companies to send authenticated messages and conduct transactions. The bank said the new alliance will increase its capabilities to foster international trade in the region as many of its existing clients and partners already use Komgo.
EU Approves Tougher Cybersecurity Rules for Financial Firms
Lawmakers in Europe have voted to finalize legislation that places tougher cybersecurity rules on financial firms. The European Commission voted 612-18 to adopt the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), CoinDesk reported Thursday (Nov. 10). DORA is “a cornerstone of our work on digital finance in the European Union, making sure...
FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors
FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
Egyptian Digital Lender Blnk Raises $32M
Blnk, an Egyptian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup, has raised $23.7 million in equity and debt funding and a further $8.3 million via securitized bond issuance. The capital will be used to increase Blnk’s lending capacity and to support the development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending technology, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 9) press release.
Mastercard and JPMorgan Launch Pay By Bank to Streamline ACH Payments
With traditional payment methods like cash and personal checks on the decline, J.P. Morgan Payments is looking to tap into the growing interest in alternative payment methods by partnering with Mastercard on a new digital banking payment platform. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Mastercard said in a press release that the...
Crypto Execs Call For Clearer Regulations in Wake of FTX Collapse
The heads of three high-profile cryptocurrency companies say the U.S. lacks a clear set of regulations for their industry, which is why most trading happens offshore. The remarks came late Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a Twitter exchange with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she said that the collapse of crypto trading platform FTX this week "shows how much of the industry appears to be smoke and mirrors."
Crypto Prices Slide Due to Binance/FTX Uncertainty
Cryptocurrency prices continue to slide amid uncertainty about a deal between two of the industry’s largest exchanges. That’s according to a Wednesday (Nov. 9) report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which noted there are continued drops in the price of popular cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum, as well as more significant slides for FTT. That’s the coin owned by the FTX exchange, and it has lost three-quarters of its value since Tuesday (Nov. 8).
FV Debuts Puerto Rico’s 1st Bank-Based Digital Asset Custody Service
Puerto Rico’s FV Bank has launched digital asset custody and settlement services for clients around the world, becoming the first bank in the commonwealth to do so. The company announced the rollout in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying it was launching initially with bitcoin as the first supported digital asset, with ethereum, Circle’s USD Coin, and USDT custody expected to follow soon.
BlockFi Halts Withdrawals in FTX Fallout
In the first major collateral casualty of the collapse of FTX, BlockFi announced via a tweet in the early hours of Friday (Nov. 11) morning that it is pausing client withdrawals and limiting platform activity. Writing that “we are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda,” the...
Zelis Acquires Payspan to Expand Connected Healthcare Platform
HealthTech company Zelis has completed its acquisition of Payspan, a provider of healthcare and electronic payment and reimbursement automation services. The combination of the two companies will bring together their capabilities in the new Zelis Advanced Payment Platform, Zelis said Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a press release. “Zelis and Payspan...
FinTech Euronet Worldwide Teams With AeTrade on Digital Payments
Digital payments in Africa are about to get an even wider reach, thanks to a new collaboration between Euronet Worldwide and the Africa Electronic Trade Group, or AeTrade. Euronet announced the partnership on Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying the two firms are aiming to build a multi-channel, cross-border payments gateway, or switch, to reach Africa’s financial businesses and banks.
Report: FTX Used Customer Funds to Prop up Alameda Research
In a bid to prop up his trading firm Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly loaned the firm billions of dollars from his FTX platform, including more than $8 billion in customer funds, a move that apparently set in motion FTX’s collapse. That’s according to a report Thursday (Nov. 10)...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0