Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Fast-Fashion Retailer Shein Tests B2B Program in Brazil
Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly piloting a B2B program in Brazil that allows brands to offer their products for sale on the firm’s platform. The trial program began in March and is now handling 50,000 orders a day in Brazil, Tech in Asia reported Thursday (No. 10). After...
YouTube, Twitter, Amazon Double-Down on Social Commerce Amid Growth Scarcity
It seems that 2022 is shaping up as the year social selling got its act together, or at least came to the front of the store. This, as a flurry of recent developments in digital commerce and seamless payments have not only shown the mass appeal and opportunity that lies in selling through short-form-videos but also offers the one thing that retailers are struggling to find right now -- growth.
Egyptian B2B eCommerce Platform SPEED Acquired by X-ERA
The UAE-based logistics tech company X-ERA has completed its takeover of the Egyptian business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform SPEED, Martechvibe reported Thursday (Nov. 10). The Emirati logistics firm will now retool the SPEED platform to create a better user experience for its customers, mostly small and medium-sized grocery retailers. X-ERA is...
Meta Invests in Metaverse Plans Amid Sweeping Layoffs
In the middle of the first mass layoffs in its history, Meta is set to purchase Audio Analytic as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 9), Meta will acquire the U.K.-based software company, which makes artificial intelligence-driven (AI) sound recognition software, for an undisclosed figure.
Amazon Puts Alexa Under Microscope in Cost-Cutting Review
Amazon is evaluating its Alexa business as the company joins other Big Tech firms in making cost-cutting measures in the face of an economic downturn. That's according to a report Thursday (Nov. 9) by the Wall Street Journal, which cites internal Amazon documents that show Amazon's devices unit, which includes its voice assistant tool Alexa, had an operating loss of more than $5 billion in recent years.
Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services
Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
Reza Partners with Perfect Corp. to Enable Virtual Try On of Jewelry
French jewelry brand Reza has deployed Perfect Corp.’s artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) solution so that visitors to its new eCommerce website can virtually “try on” its rings, earrings and bracelets. With Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand technology, visitors to Reza’s site can see real-time digital renderings...
50% of Grocers Want Better Digital Tools and Customer Experience
Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.
Retailers Shift From Personalization to Individualism to Win Loyalty
Gone are the days when retail innovation efforts were limited to increasing the convenience offered to in-store shoppers. Today, the pandemic-induced digital transformation has heightened merchant awareness around frictionless online shopping experiences and the importance of technology in fostering eCommerce growth. “We’re morphing away from something that’s channel specific to...
Report: Twitter Paused Blue Subscriptions to Halt Fraudulent Accounts
After days of users taking advantage of the blue check of Twitter’s redesigned Blue subscription plan to impersonate people and companies, the social media platform has reportedly paused the service. Twitter Blue — which was a paid service meant to verify the identity of users of accounts — has...
Bladex Joins Komgo Trade Finance Platform
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) that it is joining Swiss FinTech Komgo’s trade finance platform. Bladex said in a press release that it is the first Latin American bank to join the Komgo platform, which enables companies to send authenticated messages and conduct transactions. The bank said the new alliance will increase its capabilities to foster international trade in the region as many of its existing clients and partners already use Komgo.
Oracle Unveils Mobile Ordering/Payments Tool
As restaurants deal with a tough labor market, business software company Oracle has debuted a mobile order and pay tool designed to let eateries “serve customers from anywhere.”. The Oracle MICROS Simphony tool is a handheld point-of-sale (POS) and payment device that lets servers place orders and send them...
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
Trade X to Add Mexico to Cross-Border Automotive Trading Platform
Cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has announced it will open a trade route in Mexico and allow that country’s dealers and fleet owners to trade with their peers in Canada and Nigeria. The company will also open other corridors to Mexico in the future to enable more opportunities...
Faster Pay, Faster Food, Faster Checkout; A Quick Read on the Week’s Research Trends
The need for speed. It’s everywhere these days. From 5G cell phones to high-speed internet, from nano-second stock trading to instant Venmo payments to friends and more. The “want-it-now” culture is in the driver's seat and has no intention of hitting the brakes anytime soon, be that in our personal or professional lives.
Coinbase Cuts 60 in Recruiting and Onboarding Teams
After making job cuts that totaled 18% of its full-time workforce in June, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced another 60 layoffs. These staff reductions are limited to the company’s recruiting and institutional onboarding teams, as the company has lower planned hiring needs and has completed its institutional onboarding backlog, Coinbase Director of Corporate & Global Communications Elliott Suthers said in a statement emailed to PYMNTS on Thursday (Nov. 10).
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
Mastercard Supports Digital Transformation in Egypt
Mastercard has partnered with Arab African International Bank (AAIB) as part of its efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of Egypt’s financial system. Through the partnership, Mastercard will contribute to AAIB’s digital transformation strategy, and the two companies will work together to help drive the adoption of digital payments in the country, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
Report: FTX Used Customer Funds to Prop up Alameda Research
In a bid to prop up his trading firm Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly loaned the firm billions of dollars from his FTX platform, including more than $8 billion in customer funds, a move that apparently set in motion FTX’s collapse. That’s according to a report Thursday (Nov. 10)...
Aggregators Step Up Efforts to Offer Everything On-Demand
Leading U.S. food delivery service DoorDash is expanding its selection of cosmetics, a lightweight, high-cost category that racks-up large order values while taking up minimal space in drivers’ cars. In a company announcement Wednesday (Nov. 9), DoorDash said it is partnering with Sephora to deliver from more than 500...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0