ashlandsource.com

GMAC title, playoff berth on line when Ashland University hosts Kentucky Wesleyan

ASHLAND — Messaging this week at Jack Miller Stadium has been clear: Kentucky Wesleyan is dangerous. No. 13 Ashland hosts Kentucky Wesleyan in the regular season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday. A win assures the Eagles (8-1, 6-1) of no worse than a share of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship and locks up a playoff berth.
New memorial fund supports vocational education

ASHLAND – A devoted ambassador of vocational education, Jim Fish was passionate about helping students gain skills that would benefit their own lives and offer vital contributions in the workforce. After he passed away last year, his family created the Jim Fish Vocational Education Fund in his memory. The...
Hillsdale Local Schools levy appears to fail by slim margin

JEROMESVILLE — Local voters chose not to renew a 10-year 1.25% income tax levy for Hillsdale Local Schools by a slim margin on Tuesday. Totals show 1,346 voted for the levy and 1,405 voted against it, according to unofficial vote tallies from the Ashland and Wayne County boards of election.
Ashland voter turnout falls slightly short of 2018 levels

ASHLAND — Just over 53 percent of registered voters in Ashland County voted in yesterday's elections, falling short of 2018's record midterm turnout by three tenths of a percent. On Tuesday, 53.34% of registered voters cast 18,509 votes, compared to 53.65% of voters casting 19,073 votes in 2018's midterms.
2 more Ashland County tornado sirens to receive upgrades for $13K

ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners approved a $13,000 quote to update two additional tornado sirens with digital technology that promises better radio signals. Late last year, commissioners hired Vasu Communications to equip sirens with the state’s Multi-Agency Radio Communication System, a digital technology that boasts stronger radio signals.
Crestview Veteran's Day parade returns for 2022

ASHLAND — A military humvee, two vintage cars, and other vehicles packed with waving veterans and first responders cruised past crowds of students chanting "U.S.A!" at Crestview Local Schools' Veteran's Day parade and breakfast Thursday. The parade started near the elementary school before it weaved its way through the...
Ashland County Health Dept. releases October food inspections

ASHLAND — The Ashland County Health Department conducted over 30 regular inspections last month, below is a list of businesses they inspected and the number of violations they found. Not included are the 20 plus "consultation" inspections that the health department conducted on vendors at the Loudonville Street Fair....
