Daylight Savings happened, the temps continue to drop, and the Bears are still bad. It’s late Fall in Chicago. While the days get shorter, it doesn’t quite mean that we’re ready to give up our weekend social life, because we’re well aware that’ll probably come early January. Even though we’ve (thankfully) moved past the pandemic, some key things we’ve implemented as staples in the city’s bustling nightlife: everyone loves a good heated patio or warm rooftop for the sake of staying social. We’re from Chicago, after all, and we’re ready to brave any and all of the elements to warm up with cold drinks and a great atmosphere.

