Chicago, IL

urbanmatter.com

Warm Up Your Winter with These Heated Rooftop Bars & Restaurants

Daylight Savings happened, the temps continue to drop, and the Bears are still bad. It’s late Fall in Chicago. While the days get shorter, it doesn’t quite mean that we’re ready to give up our weekend social life, because we’re well aware that’ll probably come early January. Even though we’ve (thankfully) moved past the pandemic, some key things we’ve implemented as staples in the city’s bustling nightlife: everyone loves a good heated patio or warm rooftop for the sake of staying social. We’re from Chicago, after all, and we’re ready to brave any and all of the elements to warm up with cold drinks and a great atmosphere.
The Best World Cup Specials in Chicago This Year

Soccer fans, I know you’ve been waiting. With FIFA right around the corner, many Chicago sports bars are ready to pamper you with big screens, immersive sound, and delicious food. But of course, some bars go further than the others. Here are the best World Cup specials in Chicago this year from your favorite spot. If you are looking for unique menus, good bucket deals, and drink discounts, these are your spots!
