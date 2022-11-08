ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Found Our Sweater Other Half — This Viral Half-Zip Pullover That’s on Sale Now

Scrolling through social media and online shopping sites for fashion inspo is literally our job. We’re always on the hunt for the latest styles that are taking the Internet by storm. And lately, we couldn’t help but notice one viral sweater popping up all over our feeds. This half-zip pullover from Amazon is a cult-favorite among content creators, including influencer @dressupbuttercup (Dede Raad). If you want to keep up with all the fashion girlies, then you need this knit!

All season long, we’ve been saying that a half-zip is the must-have sweater of the moment . Following the coastal grandmother trend of the summer, this laidback look is cozy-chic. Just throw on this relaxed pullover to instantly create an effortless ensemble. Long enough to wear with leggings yet structured enough to style with jeans, this half-zip is a whole mood. And we’re here for it! Read on for all the tea on this popular pullover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054dLc_0j3IjsAb00
Amazon
Get the BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover Sweater for just $42 (originally $54) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

The BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover Sweater is a closet staple for fall and winter (and even spring and summer!). Featuring a collared V-neckline with a zip and long sleeves with knit cuffs, this sophisticated sweater looks luxe. The material is super soft and not itchy at all! And the oversized fit allows for versatility — you can wear it long over leggings or tucked into high-waisted pants.

Available in 17 solid colors and five striped prints, this trendy pullover is our top pick for the season. It’s giving cool-girl vibes without trying too hard. The dream!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pn5Rp_0j3IjsAb00
Amazon
Get the BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover Sweater for just $42 (originally $54) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Beloved by social media personalities and shoppers alike, this half-zip sweater is a real winner. One customer even declared, “This is absolutely the best sweater I’ve purchased on Amazon! It’s so soft and fits so nicely.” Another reviewer raved, “So cute, soft, and stretchy! Such high quality product and my go-to sweater.” And this shopper is positively smitten: “ Omg this sweater is a 10/10 on every level. The material is thick, buttery soft, and fits on the body so nice.”

Sweater weather is finally here, so celebrate with this pretty half-zip pullover from Amazon!

See it! Get the BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover Sweater for just $42 (originally $54) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from BTFBM here and explore more sweaters here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

17 Chic Nordstrom Sweaters Under $40 That Look Much More Expensive

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

