Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
TheStreet

Crypto Shaken and Threatened By the Clash Between Two Billionaires

Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao are two young billionaires. Their respective fortunes are linked to their investments in the young crypto industry that wants to completely disrupt the financial services sector. Bankman-Fried is worth $15.6 billion as of Nov. 7, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhao is worth $18.3 billion,...
TheStreet

Crypto Is in Big Trouble Again

The year 2022 is turning into hell for the crypto industry. The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion since hitting a record high of $3 trillion in November 2021, amid crypto mania, according to data firm CoinGecko. This decline is explained by fears linked to an upcoming recession, which...
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
kitco.com

FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
dailyhodl.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Lists Five Classic Red Flags in Crypto Projects Amid FTX Collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is warning people after FTX’s collapse to avoid crypto projects that are displaying five key red flags. Zhao tells his 7.5 million Twitter followers what to look out for when getting involved with crypto-related enterprises. “FTX aside, avoid businesses/exchanges/projects that:. – are not profitable (musical...
Apple Insider

Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
kitco.com

Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX

Nov 11 (Reuters) - FTX was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the crypto exchange said on Friday, in a spectacular collapse that will likely send shivers through the industry. Here is a history of FTX since its foundation in...
NASDAQ

Billionaire Crypto Boss Standoff Ends in Market Bloodletting

If you thought the blowback from Elon Musk’s recent Twitter takeover was frenzied, you ain’t seen nothing yet. In a year of eventful stories in the cryptocurrency world, nothing comes close to the action of recent days, which started when two of the industry’s biggest personalities became embroiled in a very public spat. Though the feud initially proved a source of entertainment for many, the ramifications were soon felt in the markets as prices nosedived, a takeover was announced, and a U.S. Senator felt moved to weigh in.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
kitco.com

Investors in Brazil can now trade a spot Bitcoin ETF

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Itaú Asset, the largest private asset manager in Latin America, has partnered with Galaxy Digital, the financial services...
kitco.com

U.S. Treasury finds no currency manipulation by major trading partners

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said no major U.S. trading partner manipulated its exchange rates to gain unfair competitive advantage through June 2022, but said it would stay in close touch with Switzerland on its currency practices. The bulk of interventions seen were aimed...

