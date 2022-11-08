Read full article on original website
Related
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Crypto Shaken and Threatened By the Clash Between Two Billionaires
Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao are two young billionaires. Their respective fortunes are linked to their investments in the young crypto industry that wants to completely disrupt the financial services sector. Bankman-Fried is worth $15.6 billion as of Nov. 7, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhao is worth $18.3 billion,...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin Price Target
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
Crypto Is in Big Trouble Again
The year 2022 is turning into hell for the crypto industry. The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion since hitting a record high of $3 trillion in November 2021, amid crypto mania, according to data firm CoinGecko. This decline is explained by fears linked to an upcoming recession, which...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
kitco.com
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Lists Five Classic Red Flags in Crypto Projects Amid FTX Collapse
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is warning people after FTX’s collapse to avoid crypto projects that are displaying five key red flags. Zhao tells his 7.5 million Twitter followers what to look out for when getting involved with crypto-related enterprises. “FTX aside, avoid businesses/exchanges/projects that:. – are not profitable (musical...
Crypto exchange Kraken not affected by recent FTX news in 'any material way'
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Thursday it was not affected by the recent FTX news "in any material way," and that it had no exposure to FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
Apple Insider
Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
kitco.com
Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX
Nov 11 (Reuters) - FTX was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the crypto exchange said on Friday, in a spectacular collapse that will likely send shivers through the industry. Here is a history of FTX since its foundation in...
NASDAQ
Billionaire Crypto Boss Standoff Ends in Market Bloodletting
If you thought the blowback from Elon Musk’s recent Twitter takeover was frenzied, you ain’t seen nothing yet. In a year of eventful stories in the cryptocurrency world, nothing comes close to the action of recent days, which started when two of the industry’s biggest personalities became embroiled in a very public spat. Though the feud initially proved a source of entertainment for many, the ramifications were soon felt in the markets as prices nosedived, a takeover was announced, and a U.S. Senator felt moved to weigh in.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
kitco.com
Investors in Brazil can now trade a spot Bitcoin ETF
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Itaú Asset, the largest private asset manager in Latin America, has partnered with Galaxy Digital, the financial services...
kitco.com
U.S. Treasury finds no currency manipulation by major trading partners
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said no major U.S. trading partner manipulated its exchange rates to gain unfair competitive advantage through June 2022, but said it would stay in close touch with Switzerland on its currency practices. The bulk of interventions seen were aimed...
Comments / 0