Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

At least 1 hospitalized after incident near Verona bar

At least one person was injured after an incident near Blondie’s in Verona on Thursday night, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Around 11 p.m., first responders were called to the scene. WPXI reports the police said they found a bullet shell casing, along with a damaged car in the area.
VERONA, PA
Tribune-Review

About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power

About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh house fire under investigation

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Firefighters were sent to Hybla Street and Bainton Street in Brighton Heights around 2 p.m. Thursday. Channel 11 learned about 20 firefighters battled flames for two hours. A woman who lives on the first floor was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kennywood to debut mysterious new 'intergalactic' attraction

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) -- Kennywood is preparing for something new and exciting.What exactly is happening remains a secret, but the park has been posting clues to their Facebook feed. They call it "intergalactic news" and said, "The invasion has begun."It may already be too late for Kenny Kangaroo though. It seems he's been abducted as part of this intergalactic announcement, according to the park's Facebook messages.They call it Battle for the 'Burgh and it's coming to the park in 2023.KDKA's David Highfield called the park, and while they were not very forthcoming, they did say this new attraction will be "the first of its kind in the United States."The big announcement is set for Tuesday, Nov. 15.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond

A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
BETHEL PARK, PA

