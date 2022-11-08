Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh baby receives life-saving treatment after being diagnosed with RSV, pneumonia
PITTSBURGH — A baby is at Children’s Hospital getting treatment, but at one point, the mom did not know if her daughter was going to be OK. 8-week-old Amy Rogers is a baby girl who has proven to be quite the fighter after she was diagnosed with RSV and pneumonia.
Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Friday. According to police, officers responded to a 12-round ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of North Murtland Avenue at 11:42 a.m. Police said a man with...
Sources: 2 officers assigned to Brighton Heights funeral before shooting suspended
PITTSBURGH — The two officers who were supposed to keep an eye on a funeral in Brighton Heights where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, sources confirmed to Target 11. Target 11 investigator Rick Earle broke the story that police were requested to guard the...
At least 1 hospitalized after incident near Verona bar
At least one person was injured after an incident near Blondie’s in Verona on Thursday night, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Around 11 p.m., first responders were called to the scene. WPXI reports the police said they found a bullet shell casing, along with a damaged car in the area.
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
Pittsburgh house fire under investigation
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Firefighters were sent to Hybla Street and Bainton Street in Brighton Heights around 2 p.m. Thursday. Channel 11 learned about 20 firefighters battled flames for two hours. A woman who lives on the first floor was...
Kennywood to debut mysterious new 'intergalactic' attraction
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) -- Kennywood is preparing for something new and exciting.What exactly is happening remains a secret, but the park has been posting clues to their Facebook feed. They call it "intergalactic news" and said, "The invasion has begun."It may already be too late for Kenny Kangaroo though. It seems he's been abducted as part of this intergalactic announcement, according to the park's Facebook messages.They call it Battle for the 'Burgh and it's coming to the park in 2023.KDKA's David Highfield called the park, and while they were not very forthcoming, they did say this new attraction will be "the first of its kind in the United States."The big announcement is set for Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond
A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
18 people injured in 3 separate crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Traffic is now moving in both directions after a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike closed due to a crash in Beaver County. All lanes were closed on I-76 in the area of Beaver Valley Exit No. 13. According to a tweet from 511, the scene has cleared and all lanes have reopened.
Female driver in critical condition after crash in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — All lanes were closed on a busy road in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood after a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition. According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of West Liberty Avenue at 12:35 p.m. According to Pittsburgh...
CBS News
Pittsburgh Police SVU safely locate missing 27-year-old Jourdan Gaetano
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police say they have safely located a missing 27-year-old woman. According to public safety, Jourdan Gaetano had last been seen on November 5 in the downtown area.
Pittsburgh Career Institute closing in 2 weeks due to ‘factors outside the school’s control’
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Career Institute is closing its doors in two weeks. The news came as a shock to students. “I went into school today expecting to take a physics exam. I walked in and it was a paper saying, ‘we’re closing down, sorry,’” one student told us.
19-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood identified
PITTSBURGH — The person shot and killed Tuesday in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood has been identified. Brandon Robinson Jr., 19, of Pittsburgh, was shot in the area of Roll and Reifert streets around 6:35 p.m, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. Pittsburgh police said there were two ShotSpotter...
Channel 11 Exclusive: 8-year-old boy testifies in court after allegedly being lured into home
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An 8-year-old boy testified in front of an entire courtroom about what happened to him and his little brother the day they ended up inside a Scott Township man’s home. Sean Conboy covered his face with court papers and left the court out a...
wtae.com
Man arrested after taking back his car from McKeesport repossession company
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man has been arrested after trying to take back his repossessed car in McKeesport Friday afternoon. Employees at American Recovery on Lysle Boulevard say a man climbed the fence to get onto the property and take back the car. After he was on the property,...
Women arrested for allegedly stealing perfume worth over $22,900 from Pittsburgh-area mall
Two women were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing perfume worth more than $22,900 from a mall. Stephanie Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, and De Siree Riley, of McKees Rocks, were taken into custody after allegedly taking 76 bottles of perfume from Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall. Ross Township police were called around...
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
Parents charged after Fayette County toddler gets ahold of fentanyl, overdoses at home
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A young girl is lucky to be alive after police said she got ahold of fentanyl inside her Fayette County home and overdosed. It happened last year when she was just 1 year old, but troopers said the investigation stalled because of lies the parents told.
At least 10 injured in head-on crash involving PRT bus near Pitt
PITTSBURGH — At least ten people were injured when a Jeep slammed into a PRT bus this morning near the University of Pittsburgh campus. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate but medics said there were more minor complaints, a Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11. The bus...
Charges dismissed against teenager accused in Kennywood shooting
PITTSBURGH — Charges against the teenager accused of being one of the suspects in the Kennywood shooting in September have been dropped. Darryl Pirl was charged as an adult and was facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
