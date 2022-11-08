Mom “Quits” Her Full-Time Household Job and It Already Looks Insane After 1 Day

Yeah, clearly mom had a lot on her plate...

There's truly no way to overestimate everything that a mom does in the day. Whether she's a working mom or a stay at home mom , there's a good chance that the lady of the house is keeping the kids, the house, and everything else in line — after all, we don't stress about the mental load we're all under for nothing! The person who's keeping everything running smoothly is usually Mom, after all, even when she and her partner do their best to equally split the household and parenting duties.

Knowing all the pressure that so many moms are under — and the fact that too many of them are doing it without any help — this video on TikTok isn't surprising us in the least. A mom "quit" her full-time job as the leader of the household and is sharing what her house looked like just 24 hours later.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

In a previous video , this mom — who is married and shares a blended family including five kids with her husband — decided to quit taking care of the household since no one was helping her and see how long it took before someone noticed. In the video above, it had been just one day since she'd quit, and though it didn't look too bad, it was clearly messier than Mom would allow it to be. There was plenty of evidence that people in her home don't pick up after themselves, though.

As the days went on, things became even messier . Soon, the dishes and the trash were both overflowing, and she was beginning to lose her resolve while living in chaos. In her most recent update , it had been six days and things took a turn for the worse when the family dog got into the trash. Oh no!

It's pretty obvious that Mom does a lot in this house, judging by all the things that aren't getting done. Hopefully, her partner and children realize what's up soon and change their ways. No mom deserves to carry the weight of every household responsibility alone.