ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Mom “Quits” Her Full-Time Household Job and It Already Looks Insane After 1 Day

By Nicole Pomarico
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C03DN_0j3IjdAw00

Yeah, clearly mom had a lot on her plate...

There's truly no way to overestimate everything that a mom does in the day. Whether she's a working mom or a stay at home mom , there's a good chance that the lady of the house is keeping the kids, the house, and everything else in line — after all, we don't stress about the mental load we're all under for nothing! The person who's keeping everything running smoothly is usually Mom, after all, even when she and her partner do their best to equally split the household and parenting duties.

Knowing all the pressure that so many moms are under — and the fact that too many of them are doing it without any help — this video on TikTok isn't surprising us in the least. A mom "quit" her full-time job as the leader of the household and is sharing what her house looked like just 24 hours later.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

In a previous video , this mom — who is married and shares a blended family including five kids with her husband — decided to quit taking care of the household since no one was helping her and see how long it took before someone noticed. In the video above, it had been just one day since she'd quit, and though it didn't look too bad, it was clearly messier than Mom would allow it to be. There was plenty of evidence that people in her home don't pick up after themselves, though.

As the days went on, things became even messier . Soon, the dishes and the trash were both overflowing, and she was beginning to lose her resolve while living in chaos. In her most recent update , it had been six days and things took a turn for the worse when the family dog got into the trash. Oh no!

It's pretty obvious that Mom does a lot in this house, judging by all the things that aren't getting done. Hopefully, her partner and children realize what's up soon and change their ways. No mom deserves to carry the weight of every household responsibility alone.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared

For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Woman’s temper torpedoes rocky three-year romance

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 59-year-old single man who was dating a 42-year-old woman for the past three years. The whole time we dated she was going through a divorce. I supported her and helped her through it. The papers were signed four months ago. Her relationship with her ex started when she was 16 and lasted 26 years. They have a 14-year-old daughter together. Their relationship was emotionally abusive. We had a lot in common and loved doing things together, but our relationship was rocky. During the time we were together, we split up three times because she would get...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
221
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy