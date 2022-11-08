HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) — At least two local races in Kentucky were decided by a coin toss after the candidates ended up with tied votes. In Breckinridge County, Fourth District magistrate candidates David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each got 572 votes, and in Meade County, there was a tie in the race for the sixth seat on the Muldraugh City Council, WDRB-TV reported.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO