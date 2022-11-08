ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Tina Kotek wins election for governor in Oregon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Tina Kotek wins election for governor in Oregon. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
At least 2 local Kentucky races decided by coin toss

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) — At least two local races in Kentucky were decided by a coin toss after the candidates ended up with tied votes. In Breckinridge County, Fourth District magistrate candidates David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each got 572 votes, and in Meade County, there was a tie in the race for the sixth seat on the Muldraugh City Council, WDRB-TV reported.
