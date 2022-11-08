Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Democrat Sydney Kamlager wins election to U.S. House in California's 37th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Sydney Kamlager wins election to U.S. House in California's 37th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Democrat Val Hoyle wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 4th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 4th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Nicole strengthens into rare November hurricane, heads toward storm-weary Florida’s Atlantic coastline
MIAMI (AP) — Nicole strengthens into rare November hurricane, heads toward storm-weary Florida’s Atlantic coastline. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Democrat Tina Kotek wins election for governor in Oregon
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Tina Kotek wins election for governor in Oregon. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, packing 75 mph winds
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, packing 75 mph winds. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona's secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona's secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Texas man executed for mother’s strangling death after court rejects lawyers’ appeal based on mental illness claim
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas man executed for mother’s strangling death after court rejects lawyers’ appeal based on mental illness claim. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
At least 2 local Kentucky races decided by coin toss
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) — At least two local races in Kentucky were decided by a coin toss after the candidates ended up with tied votes. In Breckinridge County, Fourth District magistrate candidates David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each got 572 votes, and in Meade County, there was a tie in the race for the sixth seat on the Muldraugh City Council, WDRB-TV reported.
