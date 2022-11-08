Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
City of Sidney closes for Thanksgiving holiday
The City of Sidney will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city departments will be closed including the Landfill and the Library, and the transportation buses will not be running. The Library will also be closed on November 26.
Bridgeport driver arrested after pursuit, search in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Bridgeport man following a pursuit and search Thursday evening. At approximately 6:35 p.m. a trooper observed a Volkswagen Passat traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour on Highway...
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Land bank agreement signed by three panhandle towns
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The towns of Gering, Bayard, and Kimball came together to sign a land bank agreement. On Thursday, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman was joined by Bayard Mayor Greg Schmall, Kimball Mayor Keith Prunty and State Senator John Stinner to sign an agreement that would allow people in their towns to have better access to quality, affordable housing.
News Channel Nebraska
Justin Todd Herod to perform in Sidney
Texas Christian Recording Artist Justin Todd Herod will be performing at the Fox Theatre in Sidney 7 p.m. Nov. 19. A free-will donation will be accepted. The event is sponsored by The Well Church of Sidney. Herod performs music labeled as "real, raw and from the heart. Hiss music traces...
News Channel Nebraska
'High-level Threat' closes Sterling Middle School
Sterling, Colo. — Sterling Middle School parents received a letter the evening of Nov. 9 that the school will be closed today, Nov. 10, due to a middle school student who threatened to bring a weapon to school. The letter reads that the potential high-level threat concerns a middle...
News Channel Nebraska
Shake-up in Banner County after write-in candidates sweep races
HARRISBURG - Write-in candidates swept both the Banner County commissioners' race and the race for county clerk during the general election on Tuesday. Robin Darnall and Laif Anderson were two write-in candidates elected to the Banner County Commissioners board. Anderson received 254 votes and Darnall got 221. They defeated two republicans who won the primary election in May, Sharon Sandberg and Robert Post. Sandberg received 113 votes and Post ended with 108 votes.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials address the many parts of illegal drug use
It doesn't happen here. Drugs are a big city problem. That is one of the cliches addressed by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) representatives addressed during the Elevate Community Conversations meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9. The meeting was held at Sidney Public High...
News Channel Nebraska
2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year Announced
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) on Monday announced the names of the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Sidney High School coaches Matt McKay and Donna Wiedeburg are part of that list. Wiedeburg was selected as the...
Comments / 0