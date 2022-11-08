Read full article on original website
Related
Ancient Greek Statue Shows Woman Using Laptop - Is It Proof Of Time Travel?
In their time, the ancient Greeks invented some incredible things that are still used today, from central heating to bridges to cranes, but could they have also created the first laptop some 2000 years before modern man did? After seeing a carved tombstone dating back to 100 BC, some think so.
The Greek Deal with Businessman Leonard Stern and The Met for Large Cycladic Art Collection Looks Like a Mess
A new agreement with Greece and billionaire businessman Leonard N. Stern should have been an easy win for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, already under increased scrutiny for the several cases of looted antiquities identified by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office this year alone. But the agreement is already under major criticism from numerous experts and Greek politicians. This week, the museum announced the signing of the agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, between the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sport, the private Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens (MCA) and the Met that would bring 161 Cycladic artifacts...
Smithonian
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Lost Rubens painting of Salome could exceed £31m at auction
Salome Presented With the Head of John the Baptist expected to rank among highest-value old master artworks
Soup on Van Gogh and graffiti on Warhol: climate activists follow the long history of museums as a site of protest
Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans at the National Gallery of Australia are just the latest artistic target of climate protesters, who have been throwing soup, mashed potatoes and cake at art worth millions of dollars. The actions have received a muted response from some museum directors, but the protesters know exactly what they are doing. As the activists who threw soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers said: We know that civil resistance works. History has shown us that. Indeed, there is a long history of museums and art being used for political protest. For women’s suffrage and women artists In 1914, suffragette Mary Richardson slashed the...
Musée d’Orsay Says It Foiled Climate Activist’s Attempt to Splash Soup on Gauguin Painting
The Musée d’Orsay in Paris said it successfully prevented a Just Stop Oil protestor from throwing a liquid substance at a painting last Thursday, Le Parisien reports. The protestor was allegedly a woman who wore a Just Stop Oil T-shirt under her sweatshirt. The museum said she first approached van Gogh’s iconic 1889 Self-Portrait but then attempted to throw soup at a Gauguin painting instead. However, a security guard quickly intercepted her and made her pour out her water bottle filled with soup. The woman reportedly left before she could get arrested, but the museum has filed a complaint for attempted...
Legendary Kings Who Died In Battle
Modern heads of state don’t lead troops into battle, but there have been long periods in human history when kings, emperors, tsars, or sultans would be at or very near the battlefront, often risking their lives in bloody-face-to-bloody-face battle alongside the troops they command. And some of them have died on the battlefield. Take Richard […]
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
classicfm.com
Long-lost Stradivarius violin stolen by Nazis during Second World War found in France
After 78 years, the famed ‘Lauterbach Stradivarius’ has perhaps been found in France after being stolen from a Polish museum in 1944. The Stradivarius violin is one of the most recognisable instrument-maker names in the world of classical music, and for good reason. It is believed that around...
Time Out Global
15 new attractions in Japan that opened during the pandemic
The pandemic didn't stop Japan – here are the best new attractions, hotels and restaurants that opened in the last few years. Despite the pandemic, Japan has welcomed a host of exciting new attractions over the last few years. Tokyo in particular has undergone some massive changes: sure, there were some unfortunate closures that we miss dearly, but the city also saw many interesting new places opening up. Now that the borders are finally open to tourism, it's time for you to come back and experience all the new things you miss when travelling to Japan was restricted.
Time Out Global
The mysterious backstory of Madrí lager – and why it’s suddenly appeared in every pub
Every self-respecting beer-drinker knows the classics. Heineken. Fosters. Moretti. Carling. The gang, shall we say. These guys are a given at most British boozers, often backed up by rows of craft ales with multi-coloured labels and called things like ‘Sunday Best Sour’ and ‘My Lipgloss is Hoppin’.
Time Out Global
Tokyo’s Kabukiza Theatre has a new stage curtain designed by Takashi Murakami
Fans of contemporary art and Japanese classical drama kabuki can now enjoy a beautiful stage curtain designed by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami at Tokyo’s Kabukiza Theatre in Ginza until November 28. Known as iwai-maku, the beautifully-designed curtain is used to celebrate important events in kabuki such as shumei, which...
Time Out Global
Huis Ten Bosch theme park is hosting a fireworks countdown for New Year's Eve 2022-23
Dutch-style theme park Huis Ten Bosch in Nagasaki prefecture is great to visit year-round for its extravagant seasonal events. During the colder months, the park shines brightly with marvelous winter illuminations, but that’s not the only highlight of this season. It’s also hosting a fireworks extravaganza on December 31 2022 to ring in the 2023 new year in style.
Time Out Global
Revealed: the world's most accessible cities, according to disabled travellers
When it comes to judging how accessible a city is for disabled travellers, there’s nothing more important than the experiences of those travellers themselves. For all the step-free access, braille navigation and disabled help-points a city might have in theory, it’s knowing how all that stuff works in practice that is most helpful.
Time Out Global
You can bag cheap tickets to Paris and Amsterdam in the Eurostar flash sale
Travelling via Eurostar isn’t cheap. In fact, it can often be more cost-effective to fly, which doesn’t provide the best incentive to do your bit for the planet. However, if you act fast (and we mean, like, right now) you might be able to get £29 tickets on the cross-Channel service. The train operator is selling 40,000 tickets at less than £30 each way ahead of the festive period. This includes all Eurostar routes from London St. Pancras to Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Rotterdam.
Time Out Global
These are the places not to visit in 2023, apparently
There are plenty of very good reasons not to visit certain places. And no, we’re not just talking about safety and conflict (though that’s also important). Tourism can be seriously damaging, whether due to its physical impact on the environment or its destruction of local cultures and communities.
Time Out Global
Thorpe Park is planning to build the UK’s (new) tallest roller coaster
As far as theme parks go, the UK has a pretty great offering. Chessington, Alton Towers, Legoland... not to mention the GOAT that is Thorpe Park, notorious for its ‘Fright Night’ at Halloween and extreme rides like ‘Saw’. And now the park has upped its game, announcing plans to open a brand-new roller coaster that will be 72 metres high – making it the tallest in the UK. Eeeeek.
Time Out Global
Holy string section! ‘The Batman’ is screening with a full orchestra in London
Batman’s latest big-screen outing is set to launch an all-new global touring film concert series, DC in Concert. The Batman in Concert will debut at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 18, 2023 before embarking on a tour across major cities in Europe and North America. Released in March,...
Time Out Global
6 Must-try restaurants serving authentic, quality Spanish cuisine
Craving an authentic taste of Spain? Book a table at top Hong Kong restaurants promoting Spanish culinary traditions. Hong Kong is home to a plethora of international cuisine, including some world-class Spanish restaurants. But next time you’re looking for an authentic meal that captures the nuances of the country’s culinary traditions, look for the Spanish agency ICEX ‘Restaurants from Spain’ seal.
Comments / 0