Philadelphia, PA

ChristinaCare partners with virtual care company Hims & Hers

ChristianaCare has partnered with virtual care company Hims & Hers to offer patients in several East Coast states access to in-person primary and specialty care services. By partnering with Hims & Hers, the Newark, Del.-based health system gains access to a broader patient population for its Center for Virtual Health and network of primary care, outpatient services and specialty care services, according to a Nov. 10 press release from the virtual care company.
NEWARK, DE
Doylestown reports ongoing operating losses in millions, low cash on hand

Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital, about 40 miles north of Philadelphia, has only 81 days of cash on hand amid ongoing operating losses it revealed Nov. 10. That figure is lower than obligations the hospital has through its covenants. Doylestown Health, which operates the hospital as well as other clinics and urgent...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

