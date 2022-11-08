LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Vanderbilt rolls up 264 yards rushing as they shock the University of Kentucky 24-21 at Kroger Field on Saturday. Coming into the game #24 UK football simply owned Vanderbilt, beating the Commodores six straight times, and hadn’t lost at home to them since 2012. Kentucky scored a first quarter field goal, but Vanderbilt answered when quarterback Mike Wright ran 59 yards for a touchdown and 7-3 lead. After a Matt Ruffolo cut the deficit to 7-6. That would be your halftime score.

