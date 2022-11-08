Read full article on original website
Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much
The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize. The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without...
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
$1 MILLION POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN OREGON
Another $1 million dollar Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday, with a single ticket in California worth $2.04 billion. A release from the Oregon Lottery said the $1 million ticket was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland on November 2nd.
$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for thousands of Michigan residents: See if you are eligible
This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
Powerball ticket sold in Michigan wins $1 million in largest jackpot drawing ever
The lucky Powerball ticket that won the jackpot worth an estimated $2.04 billion was sadly sold in California, not Michigan. However, one Michigan player did get a piece of the prize. One ticket sold in Michigan won $1 million by matching the five white balls in the Monday drawing, which...
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores
David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
Payments up to $1,500 coming to residents
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Have you received your money back from the state of Colorado? Some taxpayers have not yet at this time. Where did this money come from? Well, last spring, Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law that gives residents of Colorado a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. (source)
Pharmacy worker's tip leads man to $100,000 lottery prize
A North Carolina man said a pharmacy worker's urging led to his buying the Powerball ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this week
This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
Three third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in Western New York
The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that 23 third-prize winning tickets were purchased in New York State.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
BMO ordered to pay $563M in Petters fraud; it's largest financial penalty by a Minnesota jury
BMO Financial Group must pay the bankruptcy trustees of Tom Petters $563.7 million in damages for the role a predecessor bank played in the multibillion-dollar fraud by the Minnesota businessman, a federal jury in St. Paul ruled Tuesday. The judgment is believed to be the largest financial penalty ever handed...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Michigan
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
