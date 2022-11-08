Read full article on original website
Mid-Michiganders react to Proposal 3 passing
Proposal 3 passed by a comfortable margin, and while pro-choice advocates are celebrating that vote, there are many people not happy that this proposal has passed.
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
Dixon, DePerno concede races in Michigan midterms
Both candidates took to Twitter to thank their supporters.
What’s next for Michigan’s legislature?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time in nearly 40 years, Michigan Democrats have both chambers of the legislature after the midterm election that was expected to be more red than blue. “The perfect storm last night produced these historic victories for the Democrats for the first time in 40 years since they controlled […]
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Michigan Democrats take control of state House, Senate in historic power shift
Democrats powered their way to control of the Michigan House and Senate on Tuesday, marking the first time the party secured a majority of seats in both legislative chambers in nearly 40 years. The shift is perhaps the starkest sign Michigan voters rejected the “red wave” predicted by Republicans, instead opting for Democrats...
Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race
Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race.
Michigan's Proposal 3 passes | Live map results
DETROIT — Voters in Michigan have voted to pass Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. The term reproductive freedom will be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
Democrats promise major changes as they win MI legislature & Governor's Office
To try to put how unique Michigan’s 2022 election is into perspective, let’s talk about Diet Coke. Diet Coke has been around long enough to be an iconic beverage.
Michigan Election Results: Voters approve Proposal 1
(FOX 2) - Voters approved Proposal 1, which requires financial disclosures and changes term limits for Michigan elected officials. Members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, and the attorney general will be required to file financial disclosures showing their sources of income, gifts, assets, and more. They must also disclose the roles they hold in organizations.
Whitmer defeats Dixon in Michigan gubernatorial election
Tudor Dixon worked to make the election about parents’ rights and school choice, but in the end, Michigan voters chose Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who ran on her record rather than an ambitious education plan for sweeping change. The incumbent Democrat touted her accomplishments, including closing the school funding gap and tripling the number of school literacy coaches, but she faced criticism over decisions she made in 2020 around pandemic-related school closures and...
20 things that happened the last time Michigan Democrats had full control of the state government
Following Tuesday's election, Democrats now control the governor's office, the state House, and the state Senate. The last time this trifecta happened was in 1983, which lasted until the following year. Here's a list of things that happened the last time the Dems had that much political strength in the...
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Michigan’s abortion referendum is leading in early results
Michigan’s pro-choice ballot initiative is receiving strong support from voters, according to early polling results. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 58% of voters cast their ballots in favor of the referendum, which supporters termed “Reproductive Freedom for All” but appeared on ballots as Proposal 3. The referendum seeks to amend Michigan’s constitution to guarantee access to abortions, sterilization, contraception and more.
Scholten defeats Gibbs in west Michigan U.S. House race
Grand Rapids — Democratic immigration attorney Hillary Scholten defeated Republican software engineer John Gibbs in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District in Tuesday's election, becoming the first Democrat to represent the Grand Rapids area since the 1970s. Scholten of Grand Rapids had 55% of the vote and Gibbs of Byron Center...
