Michigan State

WNEM

Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

What’s next for Michigan’s legislature?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time in nearly 40 years, Michigan Democrats have both chambers of the legislature after the midterm election that was expected to be more red than blue. “The perfect storm last night produced these historic victories for the Democrats for the first time in 40 years since they controlled […]
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan's Proposal 3 passes | Live map results

DETROIT — Voters in Michigan have voted to pass Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. The term reproductive freedom will be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Voters approve Proposal 1

(FOX 2) - Voters approved Proposal 1, which requires financial disclosures and changes term limits for Michigan elected officials. Members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, and the attorney general will be required to file financial disclosures showing their sources of income, gifts, assets, and more. They must also disclose the roles they hold in organizations.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Whitmer defeats Dixon in Michigan gubernatorial election

Tudor Dixon worked to make the election about parents’ rights and school choice, but in the end, Michigan voters chose Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who ran on her record rather than an ambitious education plan for sweeping change. ​​The incumbent Democrat touted her accomplishments, including closing the school funding gap and tripling the number of school literacy coaches, but she faced criticism over decisions she made in 2020 around pandemic-related school closures and...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland.com

Michigan’s abortion referendum is leading in early results

Michigan’s pro-choice ballot initiative is receiving strong support from voters, according to early polling results. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 58% of voters cast their ballots in favor of the referendum, which supporters termed “Reproductive Freedom for All” but appeared on ballots as Proposal 3. The referendum seeks to amend Michigan’s constitution to guarantee access to abortions, sterilization, contraception and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Scholten defeats Gibbs in west Michigan U.S. House race

Grand Rapids — Democratic immigration attorney Hillary Scholten defeated Republican software engineer John Gibbs in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District in Tuesday's election, becoming the first Democrat to represent the Grand Rapids area since the 1970s. Scholten of Grand Rapids had 55% of the vote and Gibbs of Byron Center...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
