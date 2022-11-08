Read full article on original website
2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron aims for 300 miles, gets faster charging
Audi on Tuesday revealed an extensive refresh for its large E-Tron electric SUV, with a renewed push toward better range and efficiency. It also gets a name change: The E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback will from 2023 on be called the Q8 E-Tron and Q8 E-Tron Sportback. The renaming strategy is...
This is how fast Mercedes-Benz AMG’s One is around the ‘Ring
Mercedes-Benz AMG has published the offical lap time for its One hypercar at the Nürburgring, and it’s a new record for production cars. During an attempt on Oct. 28, the One was piloted by racing driver Maro Engel around the full 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a time of 6:35.183. The time smashes the previous record of 6:43.61, set by AMG’s own GT Black Series in 2020. This time, the run was made in damp conditions.
Alpine developing large EVs ahead of possible US launch
Alpine’s sole product at present is the A110, a mid-engine sports car with global sales that total just a few thousand units annually. However, Alpine also competes in Formula 1, and this is creating exposure for the French performance marque in the U.S. and China, where the sport’s popularity is growing strongly.
Bugatti targets top speed of over 261 mph for Mistral roadster
Bugatti is close to completing the last of its Chirons, after which the company will start building the Mistral, a roadster sharing its platform with the Chiron and destined to be Bugatti’s last car powered by the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W-16 that first appeared in the Veyron almost two decades ago.
