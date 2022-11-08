Mercedes-Benz AMG has published the offical lap time for its One hypercar at the Nürburgring, and it’s a new record for production cars. During an attempt on Oct. 28, the One was piloted by racing driver Maro Engel around the full 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a time of 6:35.183. The time smashes the previous record of 6:43.61, set by AMG’s own GT Black Series in 2020. This time, the run was made in damp conditions.

