Have You Tried Michigan’s OTHER Signature Drink?
When you ask people what the signature drink of Michigan is, you're likely to get one of three answers... But what if I told you there was a frozen drink option that is not only amazing, but seemingly impossible to find on the west side of the state? It's called:
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Social Media: Connecting Michigan or Driving Us Apart?
There was a time when there was a lot more space between us. Physical and digital. I mean if you were a student at MSU prior to 2006, you might have had Facebook when it was still college exclusive. Now your parents and grandparents check their feeds on the regular. It connects us, but it also offers a little more of a peak into our lives for potential employers and whoever else.
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
Michigan’s ‘Water Winter Wonderland’ Tags Are Subtle Tribute To Civil Rights Hero
I recently made it official and turned myself into an official Michigander. Got my new bank account up here, got my new driver's license, and even voted in the Midterm Elections. But strangely enough, the most exciting thing for me, was changing the tag on my truck - Getting rid...
What Would The $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Buy You In Michigan?
To recap, we hit a world record high $2 billion haul over the weekend, and then Monday, when they were supposed to draw live on air, complications delayed it until Tuesday morning. (Those numbers, by the way, were 10-33-41-47-56, and a Powerball of 10, and I clearly did not win,...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Vineyards Now Offers Historic Train Car Airbnb Stay
The handful of times I've visited Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw I've always had an enchanting experience. The only thing that would've made it better would be not having to go home at the end of the night! That's why I'm so excited one of Michigan's oldest vineyards is offering a new and unique experience.
Mid-Michigan Teen Brayden Lape Makes It to “The Voice” Live Shows
A Jackson County teenager has advanced another important step further in his quest to win the current season of NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice". 16-year-old Brayden Lape of Grass Lake emerged victorious in a 3-way knockout battle among fellow contestants Austin Montgomery and Eva Ullman. Brayden chose to cover country singer Brett Young's #1 hit from 2018, "Mercy", and it served him well. His coach, Blake Shelton, chose Brayden as the one to advance to the show's live rounds, which are scheduled to begin next week on NBC.
Gorgeous, Updated Cabin For Sale in St Johns, Michigan
Despite the fact that I'm not currently looking to buy a home, I'm still scrolling through Zillow as one might scroll through Facebook or Instagram. It's one of my favorite forms of "social media". Particularly, when I come across beauties like this one. Allow me to introduce you to 800...
Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan
It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
Michiganders Will Pay More To Cook Thanksgiving Dinner This Year
The fine people at Farm Bureau Insurance conducted their annual survey and to no one's surprise, it will cost more for that turkey dinner this year. On the average, you might pay as much as 23% more. That's enough to encourage some people to just find a restaurant and call it good. Tradition costs. Everything is more expensive and it sucks. Fortune can help you break down that cost.
You’ll Love These Exciting Michigan Ski Resorts For Beginners
Despite the fact that fall has been very mild this year, we all know that winter is doing pushups and is getting ready to kick our butt. We get a ton of snow each winter season and you can check out the average snowfall amounts by city in Michigan, if you are planning on doing some fun, outdoor, winter activities.
Alice Cooper Praises Hometown Saying Judas Priest Come From ‘England’s Detroit’
Judas Priest was awarded and recognized by the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend and Michigan's own Alice Cooper had the honor of celebrating them on stage and introducing a really cool video package, but not before giving an awesome speech about Judas Priest. During the speech,...
Is It Legal to take a Selfie With Your Ballot in Michigan?
There is no doubt that there are some people who just love taking selfies, but is it legal in Michigan to take one with your ballot?. People love taking selfies and I have to admit that I like taking them with my son, those are some of my favorite pictures I have of us together.
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
Michigan Has 2 of the Nation’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Lakes
Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
These MI Stores Have Sold $1,000,000 Powerball Winners in 2022
Lottery fever is running hot in Michigan and all across the nation right now. With the current Powerball jackpot approaching $2 billion, it's bringing out the diehards and casual gamblers alike. Everyone dreams about holding the only winning ticket when those lucky numbers are drawn. When the jackpots reach ethereal...
Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?
Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
Common Squirrel Species Found in Our Michigan Backyards
Did you know there are very common squirrel species found in our Michigan backyards? I should know, I deal with them all of the time. Not only is my neighborhood loaded with squirrels, so is my backyard. I see quite a few squirrels lurking around and making plenty of holes in my backyard. Brown squirrels, black squirrels and even a few white squirrels.
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
