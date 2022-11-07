ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Social Media: Connecting Michigan or Driving Us Apart?

There was a time when there was a lot more space between us. Physical and digital. I mean if you were a student at MSU prior to 2006, you might have had Facebook when it was still college exclusive. Now your parents and grandparents check their feeds on the regular. It connects us, but it also offers a little more of a peak into our lives for potential employers and whoever else.
Mid-Michigan Teen Brayden Lape Makes It to “The Voice” Live Shows

A Jackson County teenager has advanced another important step further in his quest to win the current season of NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice". 16-year-old Brayden Lape of Grass Lake emerged victorious in a 3-way knockout battle among fellow contestants Austin Montgomery and Eva Ullman. Brayden chose to cover country singer Brett Young's #1 hit from 2018, "Mercy", and it served him well. His coach, Blake Shelton, chose Brayden as the one to advance to the show's live rounds, which are scheduled to begin next week on NBC.
Gorgeous, Updated Cabin For Sale in St Johns, Michigan

Despite the fact that I'm not currently looking to buy a home, I'm still scrolling through Zillow as one might scroll through Facebook or Instagram. It's one of my favorite forms of "social media". Particularly, when I come across beauties like this one. Allow me to introduce you to 800...
Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan

It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
Michiganders Will Pay More To Cook Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

The fine people at Farm Bureau Insurance conducted their annual survey and to no one's surprise, it will cost more for that turkey dinner this year. On the average, you might pay as much as 23% more. That's enough to encourage some people to just find a restaurant and call it good. Tradition costs. Everything is more expensive and it sucks. Fortune can help you break down that cost.
Michigan Has 2 of the Nation’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Lakes

Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
These MI Stores Have Sold $1,000,000 Powerball Winners in 2022

Lottery fever is running hot in Michigan and all across the nation right now. With the current Powerball jackpot approaching $2 billion, it's bringing out the diehards and casual gamblers alike. Everyone dreams about holding the only winning ticket when those lucky numbers are drawn. When the jackpots reach ethereal...
Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?

Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
Common Squirrel Species Found in Our Michigan Backyards

Did you know there are very common squirrel species found in our Michigan backyards? I should know, I deal with them all of the time. Not only is my neighborhood loaded with squirrels, so is my backyard. I see quite a few squirrels lurking around and making plenty of holes in my backyard. Brown squirrels, black squirrels and even a few white squirrels.
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Community Policy