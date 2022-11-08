ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NFL's Tom Brady & Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Have A History Ahead Of Election Day

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EteXY_0j3Ierp100

NFL Quarterback Tom Brady has a history with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Though he hasn't taken a public stance on if he's going to vote for him or Charlie Crist, they've had a rumored friendship ahead of Election Day 2022.

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in April 2020. A year after moving to Florida, the state's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, spearheaded a movement on resiliency, which was an initiative for students.

She published a video on Instagram of the football player supporting the cause in March of 2021.

"Tom Brady Backing First Lady DeSantis’ Resiliency Initiative for Students," her caption read. "So proud to have support from @tombrady for our new resiliency initiative. We all face challenges in life. With resiliency and hope you can persevere through anything. But don’t just take it from me, take it from one of the NFL’s Greatest of All Time ⬆️."

On September 18 of this year, the gubernatorial candidate for Wisconsin, Tim Michels, was at a Packers game with the Florida leader at Lambeau Field.

According to the New York Times, Michels revealed that DeSantis was in a text conversation with the athlete.

"'We’re sitting there, you know, we’re watching the game and all of a sudden, I look over and he’s texting and he says, ‘How do you spell Lambeau?’" Michels said in a recording from one of his rallies obtained by the NYT.

"'I say, ‘Who are you texting with?’ He says, ‘I’m texting with Tom Brady.’ The governor of Florida gets to text with Tom Brady. I’m hoping that when I’m governor of Wisconsin, I can text Aaron Rodgers,'" Michels continued talking about the Packers' Quarterback.

So, Brady and DeSantis are on texting terms, and while that wasn't too long before Election Day the Buccs player seems to be focused on finishing out this season.

He hasn't publicly endorsed either candidate. The 2022 Midterm Elections will continue today and polls close at 7 p.m. in most cities, and 8 p.m. in the Panhandle.

Comments / 2

D P
3d ago

Sorry Ronny, Tom Brady is in Florida to play football not waste time with a person like you! Tom works with diversity, something you simply can comprehend!

Reply
6
Related
talentrecap.com

Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage

American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. “I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said of his 66-year-old opponent. Later, Crist slapped back, “You won’t even say if you want to be the governor of Florida after this election.”
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Trump holds his fire against DeSantis in Miami

MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump held back from criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a rally in Miami on Sunday, saying that DeSantis should be reelected even as 2024 tensions between the two are spilling over into the public. His pivot came a day after the former president...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy