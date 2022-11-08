NFL's Tom Brady & Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Have A History Ahead Of Election Day

NFL Quarterback Tom Brady has a history with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Though he hasn't taken a public stance on if he's going to vote for him or Charlie Crist, they've had a rumored friendship ahead of Election Day 2022.

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in April 2020. A year after moving to Florida, the state's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, spearheaded a movement on resiliency, which was an initiative for students.

She published a video on Instagram of the football player supporting the cause in March of 2021.

"Tom Brady Backing First Lady DeSantis’ Resiliency Initiative for Students," her caption read. "So proud to have support from @tombrady for our new resiliency initiative. We all face challenges in life. With resiliency and hope you can persevere through anything. But don’t just take it from me, take it from one of the NFL’s Greatest of All Time ⬆️."

On September 18 of this year, the gubernatorial candidate for Wisconsin, Tim Michels, was at a Packers game with the Florida leader at Lambeau Field.

According to the New York Times, Michels revealed that DeSantis was in a text conversation with the athlete.

"'We’re sitting there, you know, we’re watching the game and all of a sudden, I look over and he’s texting and he says, ‘How do you spell Lambeau?’" Michels said in a recording from one of his rallies obtained by the NYT.

"'I say, ‘Who are you texting with?’ He says, ‘I’m texting with Tom Brady.’ The governor of Florida gets to text with Tom Brady. I’m hoping that when I’m governor of Wisconsin, I can text Aaron Rodgers,'" Michels continued talking about the Packers' Quarterback.

So, Brady and DeSantis are on texting terms, and while that wasn't too long before Election Day the Buccs player seems to be focused on finishing out this season.

He hasn't publicly endorsed either candidate. The 2022 Midterm Elections will continue today and polls close at 7 p.m. in most cities, and 8 p.m. in the Panhandle.